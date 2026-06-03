Crunchyroll’s Biggest Fantasy Sequel of Summer 2026 Confirms Early Release

The Spring 2026 anime season is finally here, and the lineup looks as exciting as ever. 2026 kicked off with some of the biggest anime in recent years, including Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3, and many more. Additionally, the Winter 2026 lineup also included a few surprise hits, such as Sentenced to be a Hero and Journal the Witch. Now that the Winter 2026 anime season has wrapped up, fans are all ready for a new season and a new set of releases. As always, Crunchyroll will be adding dozens of series to its library and streaming new episodes weekly after the Japanese broadcast. As the largest anime streaming platform in the world, Crunchyroll offers all kinds of series across various regions, including the new ones that you won’t be able to find on Netflix or anywhere else. The latest anime season marks the return of some of the best anime with sequels, including Dr. Stone: Science Future Part 3 and Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World Season 4. Additionally, some of the most anticipated series, such as Witch Hat Atelier and Daemons of the Shadow Realm, are also making their debuts. The new list includes one sequel and some incredibly underrated shows.





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