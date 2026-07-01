9 Years Later, Major Crunchyroll Isekai Drops New Trailer for Season 2 Return

A major Isekai franchise is gearing up to return to Crunchyroll with a whole new season after nine long years of waiting, and has dropped a cool new trailer showing it off ahead of its return for Season 2. This month marks a whole new wave of anime releases as part of a slate of premieres for the Summer 2026 anime schedule. Not only are there going to be a ton of new debuts that you’ll want to keep an eye out for, but there are also going to be plenty of blockbuster franchises returning for new episodes.

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Saga of Tanya the Evil first made its TV anime debut all the way back in 2017, and even got a feature film release a couple of years later, but it’s been dormant ever since. It’s been such a long wait for this Isekai to make a comeback that fans are likely going to be surprised to get thrown right back into the thick of all action. As a way to get ready, you can check out the trailer for Saga of Tanya the Evil Season 2 below ahead of its premiere coming in the next week.

When Does Saga of Tanya the Evil Season 2 Come Out?

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Saga of Tanya the Evil Season 2 will be making its debut on July 8th in Japan, and the new episodes will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll when it hits as part of their Summer 2026 anime schedule for fans in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and CIS. It’s been nine long years since the first season of the TV series first aired, so you’re going to need to be absolutely sure to catch up with everything that happened in the first season before jumping into this new wave of episodes.

It’s likely not going to spend much time getting fans caught back up to speed, but Saga of Tanya the Evil will thankfully have a lot of the same team behind the first season. It at least will all look and sound the same as the first round. Takayuki Yamamoto will be taking over as director for the new episodes from Yutaka Uemura with Studio NUT. Kenta Ihara will be returning from the first season to write the new scripts, and Yuji Hosogoe will be returning as character designer and chief animation director.

What’s New for Saga of Tanya the Evil Season 2?

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Saga of Tanya the Evil Season 2 will also feature a new set of opening and ending themes that can be heard in this newest trailer too. The new opening theme is titled “Why? RED induction” as performed by MYTH&ROID, and the new ending theme is titled “Weiter! Weiter!” by as performed by Tanya Degurechaff voice actor Aoi Yuki. The new trailer also introduces Eiji Hanawa to the voice cast as Col. Virginio Calandro, who joins the returning cast from the first season.

Saga of Tanya the Evil Season 2 continues Tanya’s efforts to survive her terrible war torn world by any means necessary in order to get revenge on the god that put her in this predicament in the first place. The first season saw her become a surprise war hero despite the fact that she was trying to keep herself alive, and now she’s gone in a whole new direction to do so. We’ll just have to see how it all develops in the new episodes.

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