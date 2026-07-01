HIDIVE Confirms Packed Summer 2026 English Dub Schedule for July (With Big Returns & Debuts)

HIDIVE is gearing up for a new wave of anime releases this month for the Summer 2026 anime schedule, and now they have confirmed that they will be offering some major English dub releases as well. The start of July signals a new wave of anime making their debuts for the Summer 2026 anime schedule, and there are going to be plenty of major releases that fans are going to want to keep an eye out for. This includes a ton of cool shows that HIDIVE will be having on offer as well.

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HIDIVE has previously revealed their line up of new Summer 2026 anime coming to the streaming service this month, but thankfully they have now also revealed that fans of English dub releases will have plenty to look out for as well. This includes major franchises that will continue airing new episodes through the month and beyond, but key new releases that are going to be offering new English dub releases for many Summer hits too. You can get the breakdown of HIDIVE’s Summer 2026 English dub schedule below.

HIDIVE Reveals Summer 2026 English Dub Release Schedule

Courtesy of Yokohama Animation Lab

Joining continuing English dub releases from the Spring 2026 schedule such as Petals of Reincarnation, Farming Life in Another World Season 2, The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen Season 2, and Kirio Fan Club, HIDIVE’s new English dub releases for July include both confirmations of other Spring 2026 hits, new shows for the Summer, and even a feature film streaming release following its debut in theaters earlier this year:

Yowayowa Sensei – June 24th

The Dangers in My Heart: The Movie – July 14th

HELL MODE: The Hardcore Gamer Dominates in Another World with Garbage Balancing Season 2 – August 5th

The Forsaken Saintess and Her Foodie Road Trip in Another World – August 19th

The World Is Dancing – August 26th

HIDIVE has a lot of notable offerings that fans are going to want to keep an eye out this Summer, and that includes an anime that has already gotten a ton of attention thanks to its standout premiere episode. Now that it’s been confirmed to be getting a new English dub release alongside the other major hits, that’s going to open it up to a whole new group of fans.

Which New HIDIVE Anime Should I Watch This Summer?

©Kazuto Mihara, KODANSHA/”The World Is Dancing” Production Committee.

The anime adaptation for Kazuto Mihara’s The World Is Dancing has already premiered its first episode, and it’s gotten fan attention through the strength of its production alone. It already seemed to have a premise that was going to draw eyes as its lead character seeks to become a star of the stage in an ancient era of Japan, and that’s only gotten more notable through the first episode that showcased the kind of intensity at the center of this new journey.

This could end up being the marquee release for HIDIVE this Summer, and could end up being one of the shows that fans really will want to see over the course of the next few months. Now that an English dub release has been confirmed for the series, it likely will have even more eyes on it than before.

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