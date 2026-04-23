11 Years Later, Acclaimed Shonen Jump Anime Is Finally Coming to Netflix

The first month of the Spring 2026 anime season is almost over, and it has brought several surprises in the anime world. Netflix, a major streaming giant, continues to venture into the anime industry with new additions and projects that always pique the interest of anime enthusiasts. While Crunchyroll’s seasonal lineup includes dozens of new series, Netflix usually focuses on original, reviving older anime, and a handful of exciting new shows. In recent years, the streaming giant has been more involved with new anime series and films as the industry continues to grow at an exponential rate. As one of the biggest streaming platforms in the world, it has several incredible series available for streaming and continues to expand every month.

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Each month, the platform has something exciting for anime fans, even if the list of new additions isn’t always long. April had another range of surprises for fans, among which Gintama creator’s Dandelion and The Ramparts of Ice were released exclusively on Netflix. Furthermore, the platform also added beloved shows such as Overlord and Spy x Family. What’s on Netflix just shared a new list of confirmed series and films being added to the platform in May 2026. While there aren’t a lot of new shows confirmed to be added to the May slate, the platform is finally bringing the acclaimed Shonen Jump anime Assassination Classroom for fans. So far, only the first season has been confirmed, but the platform might bring the second season in a few weeks or months, which is the final season of the series.

What Is Assassination Classroom About?

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The anime is based on the Weekly Shonen Jump manga by Yuusei Matsui, which was serialized from 2012 to 2016. Only a year before the manga’s conclusion, the anime made its highly anticipated debut and captured fans’ hearts with its unique plot, exceptional characters, and dark themes blended with comedy and action. The story centers around the students of Class 3-E from the elite Kunugigaoka Middle School. However, unlike their schoolmates, the students from that class are cast aside in a small building in the mountains because they are considered the bottom of the barrel.

The students are mostly delinquents and troublemakers who fail to keep up with their grades. They waste their days doing anything but study, but their lives take a major turn when they get a new homeroom teacher. The octopus-like teacher is the biggest threat to the planet as he claims to be the one who destroyed the moon and wants to do the same to Earth by March next year.

The National Government has kept his existence a secret from the public and accepted his request to become a homeroom teacher. Unfortunately, the students are tasked with killing the new teacher, but his extraordinary powers make it impossible for them to lay a hand on him. Not only that, but he’s the best teacher they’ve ever had.

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