Demon Slayer Unveils New Look At Beloved Character Ahead of His Big Fight in Infinity Castle

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga! 2025 was by far the biggest year for Demon Slayer as the first installment of the Infinity Castle trilogy made history by grossing over 100 billion yen across the globe. As the highest-grossing anime film in history, far surpassing the record of the Mugen Train film, the franchise was in the spotlight for several months last year. Although the Infinity Castle film hit Japanese theaters in July 2025 before making its international debut in September of the same year, there’s still no update on the second installment. Fortunately, the release date of the Blu-ray DVD has been revealed, which means that the film might get a streaming update sooner than expected. As fans await the upcoming films, the official website of the anime shares a gorgeous new look at Inosuke Hashibira, one of the most beloved characters in the series.

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April 22nd is his birthday, and to commemorate this special day, the visual features an adorable chibi-style look at the talented Demon Slater as he wears a light-colored outfit and holds a bouquet of flowers. The color arrangement in the background is primarily blue, including the flowers he’s holding. Additionally, the official X handle of Ufotable is also promoting a new range of merchandise based on Inosuke’s birthday card, which is available on the official website of the studio’s webshop.

Inosuke Will Have a Major Fight in Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 2

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

Inosuke was introduced during the Tzusumi Mansion Arc, the fourth arc of the series, and has been a part of the main trio ever since. Following his chaotic introduction, the series has always featured his bond with Tanjiro and the others, as well as his growth as a Demon Slayer. He was thrown inside the Infinity Castle along with all the Demon Slayers and appeared briefly in the first installment of the film. However, the entire film focused primarily on three fights, none of which he was a part of.

The film ends with the character threatening his Kasugai crow to lead him to a powerful demon. While the character wasn’t a major part of the first installment, he will get his chance to shine in the second film, where he will face off against the Upper Moon Two, Doma. He will join Kanao Tsyuri, who was facing off the powerful demon all on her own. The reason Inosuke grew up in the mountains and the tragedy that befell his mother have already been hinted at in the series.

However, the second part of the film will reveal everything that happened in the past, as well as the demon connected with him. His upcoming fight will be the most difficult battle he has ever fought, especially considering the young Demon Slayers aren’t backed up by any Hashira. However, surprisingly enough, Inosuke and Tsuyuri ended up making an excellent team despite the fact that they’re not used to fighting side by side.

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