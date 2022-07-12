2022 Emmy Animation Nominees Include Arcane, Rick and Morty, Star Wars Visions, and More

The 2022 Emmy Nominations are rolling out and like years prior the medium of animation is well represented via the "Outstanding Animated Program for 2022" Category and "Outstanding Short Form Animated Program for 2022". While fans might not be surprised at some of the long-running series that made the cut when it came to the nominations list, there are definitely some surprises when it comes to these categories that will be decided later this year when the 2022 Emmy Awards take place.

While shows such as The Simpsons, Rick And Morty, and Bob's Burgers have been around for years, newcomers such as Netflix's Arcane and Disney+'s What If...? show just how adept streaming services have become over recent years. While we aren't sure which shows will come out on top in either of these two animation categories, this definitely makes for a strong showing across the board as to how much the medium has evolved thanks to further leaps in technology.

Streaming services also had strong showings in the "Short Form Animated Program" category, with notable nominees being the first foray of Star Wars and The Boys into animation making the cut, along with the return of such franchises as The Simpsons, Robot Chicken, and Love, Death, + Robots. It's a great time to be a fan of animation and this year's Emmy Awards definitely proves that there are plenty of series, and short-form projects, for fans of the medium to binge.

What do you think of these current choices for the current nominees for this year's Emmy Awards? What series/short-form programs within the world of animation are you sad didn't make the cut?