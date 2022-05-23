Disney+ Shares Loki Emmy For Your Consideration Event Photos

Glorious purpose! The cast and creators of Marvel's Loki stepped out of the Multiverse and onto the red carpet over the weekend, reuniting at an Emmys FYC event in West Hollywood. Disney will submit the Marvel Studios series, starring Tom Hiddleston as the God of Mischief after the events of Avengers: Endgame, for consideration in the drama categories at the 2022 Primetime Emmys. See photos from the event presented and hosted by Disney+ below, featuring Hiddleston, series director Kate Herron, composer Natalie Holt, and Loki head writer and Emmy winner Michael Waldron.

Following Marvel Studios' foray into television with original series WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki was the first show to be renewed for a second season on Disney+. Announced in a mid-credits scene aired during the first season finale, Loki Season 2 begins shooting this summer with Hiddleston returning alongside co-stars Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, and Sophia Di Martino.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed at Disney's upfronts presentation that Loki is the most-watched Marvel series on Disney+, out-performing Hawkeye, What If...?, and Moon Knight. Eric Martin will take over from Waldron as head writer on Loki's second season from Moon Knight directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead.

All six episodes of Marvel's Loki Season 1 are now streaming on Disney+.