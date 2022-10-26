Ms. Marvel Star Iman Vellani Wins Saturn Award





Ms. Marvel's Iman Vellani won a Saturn Award this week. She was honored for the Best Performance by a Younger Actor in a Streaming Series. Fans loved her acceptance speech where she celebrated her castmates. (Affectionately calling them some nerds which led to some loud cheers.) The Ms. Marvel star also thanked everyone who poured their creative vision into the show on Disney+. While some coverage of the show has focused on raw streaming numbers, they don't tell the whole story. Among the early streaming era of the MCU, Kamala Khan's debut performed higher with Gen Z audiences than those that came before. That's an important pillar for Marvel moving forward, so it did its job in that regard. Also, it created some more hype for The Marvels coming next year. You can check out her acceptance speech down below courtesy of Ms. Marvel UK.

How Did Vellani Handle Some of the Reactions to Ms. Marvel?

A lot of viewers loved Ms. Marvel, but there was some measure of review bombing that happened around the Disney+ series. That affected some of the perception around her first MCU project. But, Vellani remained calm and tried to focus on the people who love Kamala Khan as a character. At the end of the day, that's what really matters when looking at this situation.

"I know they're there. It's something we knew was going to happen going into this," she admitted. "It happened when the comic books came out in 2014. I'm all for constructive criticism as long as people have a legitimate concern or suggestion or something real. Then I care."

"But all the hatred I've seen has no basis, no merit, it's just purely for the sake of hating – and that's fine," Vellani continued. "You're not gonna impress everyone. We hit our target audience and we hit an entirely new audience that didn't know they were gonna fall in love with this character – people who have never seen themselves represented in a positive light before."

If you're looking to watch her MCU debut, here's what Marvel is saying about those adventures over in Jersey: "Introduces Kamala Khan—a 16-year-old Pakistani American from Jersey City. An aspiring artist, an avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, she is a huge fan of the Avengers—and one in particular, Captain Marvel. But Kamala has always struggled to find her place in the world—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel."

