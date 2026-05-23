2025’s Best New Anime Is Official, and It Represents a Major Change in the Industry

2025 was a year filled with a wide variety of anime. However, the Best New Anime of the Year has finally been declared, and it signals a shift in the industry’s approach toward the shonen genre. Almost every season introduces a new shonen anime, but because many of them share the same foundation, the genre can sometimes start to feel repetitive. This is exactly why Gachiakuta, the new shonen anime that aired from Summer 2025 to Fall 2025, emerging as the winner of Best New Anime at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2026 is such a major moment. The series achieved this by breaking the mold of the genre and presenting something that felt genuinely fresh.

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Gachiakuta was nominated alongside many other deserving titles, such as Takopi’s Original Sin and The Summer Hikaru Died, both of which arguably had strong cases for winning the award for their own reasons. For a shonen series to emerge as the Best New Anime in an era overflowing with similar titles is a significant achievement. Gachiakuta accomplished this by bringing a new perspective to the genre. Its central focus on a revenge-driven journey already makes it stand out, and as the story progresses, the series continues to distinguish itself with even more layers and nuances, fully deserving its title as the Best New Anime of 2025.

Gachiakuta Emerging as the Best New Anime of 2025 Wasn’t a Fluke

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Most shonen series feature a protagonist on an action-adventure journey with the goal of achieving something extraordinary. More often than not, these extraordinary goals are tied to the classic “saving the world” trope. Because of that, Gachiakuta built its entire foundation around a revenge story, with its protagonist fully driven by murderous intent, which immediately felt different from the rest of the genre. As the series pushed Rudo deeper into the world beneath the trash and gradually unveiled its reality, it also highlighted the darker themes surrounding the disparity between the rich and the poor.

While these darker themes were already compelling enough to pull viewers into the story, the series went even further by portraying Rudo in a way no shonen protagonist had been presented before. Rudo’s obsession with justice drives him to actions that few would ever imagine from a traditional shonen lead, yet that same brutality also makes him feel far more human. At the same time, Gachiakuta constantly surprises viewers with its narrative approach to major events and fights that would normally follow familiar shonen formulas.

Although Gachiakuta features supernatural and elemental battles, it still carries a level of realism that feels completely unexpected for the genre, and that realism is exactly what makes the series so unique. These elements are embedded throughout the story, and what makes them effective is how deeply they are rooted in the darker realities of real life. In recent years, shonen anime with darker and more grounded themes have steadily become more popular, and with Gachiakuta winning Best New Anime of 2025 while leaning heavily into those darker and more realistic elements, it signals that the new generation of viewers is embracing harsher and more grounded storytelling over the hopeful optimism that traditionally defined the shonen genre.

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