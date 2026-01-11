5 Best New Anime of 2025, Ranked By Their Freshness

2025 was one of the best years for the anime industry, as it marked the medium leaving a strong mark on the broader entertainment landscape and solidifying itself as a true mainstream force. While the theatrical releases of Demon Slayer and Chainsaw Man were major contributors, 2025 also delivered some of the best new anime the industry has seen in recent years.

Several anime released this year brought the realistic tone and layered narratives fans expect from major shonen series, while others presented much darker takes. Meanwhile, the freshest anime of 2025 stood out by seamlessly blending dark and realistic tones. Here are the five new anime of 2025 that felt the most fresh.

5) My Hero Academia: Vigilantes

Image Courtesy of Bones Film

While fans may have expected familiar tropes to carry over into the spin-off My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, the series makes it clear from the start that it is not merely a copy of the original but instead brings a much fresher tone. With its main characters acting as heroes without legal authorization, thus becoming vigilantes, the story offers a darker and more realistic look at how a society with Quirks would actually function in real life.

In a world where people abuse their powers at every turn, the rise of vigilantes feels inevitable. What truly makes Vigilantes stand out is its portrayal of Koichi, a protagonist without a powerful Quirk, whose journey reflects what Deku’s story might have been like had he remained Quirkless. Acting as a vigilante becomes the only way for him to pursue his dream. While it may not surpass the original series, Vigilantes distinguishes itself through its own unique strengths.

4) Sakamoto Days

Netflix

Sakamoto Days is an anime adaptation of one of the most popular manga in the shonen genre, and given how the genre has established its own staples, fans expected something familiar. However, Sakamoto Days could not be more different from a typical shonen series, as it lacks one of the genre’s core foundations: supernatural powers.

At its heart, Sakamoto Days is built around a comedic premise, following a once-legendary assassin, Sakamoto, who now lives a quiet and peaceful life. This setup allows the series to deliver over-the-top yet grounded assassin fights that still feel realistic. By doing so, Sakamoto Days proves that the shonen genre can be far more diverse, earning it well-deserved recognition for its freshness.

3) The Summer Hikaru Died

Every summer season has an anime that stands out for its seasonal theme, and in 2025, that title was The Summer Hikaru Died. The anime does more than simply capture a summer atmosphere; it takes a very different approach, centering its core trope around paranormal elements that are intriguing enough to keep viewers engaged throughout the entire season.

Alongside its compelling mystery and the gradual uncovering of the island’s secrets where the main characters live, the anime also reflects the nature of secluded local communities in Japan, and elsewhere, showing how they can differ from the wider world. The everyday struggles of the characters in The Summer Hikaru Died, intertwined with something dark and unsettling, feel like a breath of fresh air, not just for anime but for entertainment as a whole.

2) Gachiakuta

Image courtesy of Studio Bones

Gachiakuta is another anime released in 2025 that originates from the shonen genre; however, it could not be more different from most shonen series. With its dark setting and a protagonist driven by revenge rather than a grand ideal, Gachiakuta immediately stands out. The series further distinguishes itself through Rudo Surebec, whose morally questionable actions add a level of uniqueness rarely seen in a shonen lead.

While Rudo alone is distinct enough to draw in shonen fans, the anime incorporates other refreshing elements as well. This is evident in Zanka’s fight against Jabber, where the reveal of his backstory does not lead to a triumphant or profound moment, but instead emphasizes his weakness. Because of these unconventional choices, Gachiakuta stands as one of the best new anime of 2025, offering a level of freshness that feels unmatched.

1) Takopi’s Original Sin

Image courtesy of TBS and Enishiya

The rise of darker anime with realistic tones in 2025 has shown that grounded storytelling has become a new favorite among anime fans. Within this trend, Takopi’s Original Sin stands out as the strongest example, a fact reinforced by the record-breaking reception it received from viewers. The series does not rely solely on a dark atmosphere; instead, it presents a realism that makes its surreal elements feel unsettlingly believable.

Takopi’s role as a character who is oblivious to human emotions serves as an underlying mechanism to explore how emotional experiences shape a person’s upbringing. Paired with an ending rooted in harsh realism, Takopi’s Original Sin stands not only as the best new anime of 2025 for its unique narrative but arguably one of the most impactful anime of recent years.