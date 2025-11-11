Crunchyroll’s Latest Shonen Anime Redefines the Genre (With Realism That Actually Works)

Crunchyroll‘s newest shonen anime has been airing since the start of this summer, and ever since its debut, the series has been breaking the mold with its sense of realism, standing out as a true new-generation shonen anime. Though there are hundreds of shonen titles, with new ones releasing every now and then, most tend to follow the same familiar formula. While there’s nothing inherently wrong with that, the repetition can sometimes make new entries feel less refreshing. One recurring trope of the genre is how it often abandons realism, especially during its fight scenes.

It’s an unspoken rule that battles in shonen anime are purely fictional, with characters possessing exaggerated, otherworldly powers. Dodging bullets, something impossible in real life, often becomes child’s play for these heroes, even for supporting characters of the series. Naturally, many expected Crunchyroll’s latest shonen anime, Gachiakuta, to follow the same path, especially since it also features supernatural abilities. However, the series’ latest episode proved otherwise, showing that it remains far more grounded than it initially appeared. The newest episode of Gachiakuta once again challenges a core trope of the shonen genre, reaffirming its place as a redefined and standout entry.

Crunchyroll’s Gachiakuta Breaks the Shonen Genre’s Battle Tropes

Image courtesy of Bones Film

Crunchyroll’s Gachiakuta has been proving itself to be grounded in reality with elements such as tackling dark themes and featuring a protagonist with an unconventional resolve for a shonen hero. However, the series still includes supernatural aspects, the most notable being the characters’ special abilities used in battle. This initially implied that the fights would be highly fictional. While that is true for the most part, the latest episode of the series proves that even its most fantastical elements remain rooted in some degree of realism. Gachiakuta Episode 18, titled “Oh Zap, Totes Legit,” features a fight between Riyo of the Cleaners and Noerde of the Raiders. With both characters relying on their signature instruments, the battle starts off highly fictional until they engage in hand-to-hand combat.

Realizing that her opponent is strong and that no one will witness her actions, Riyo gradually pulls out her handgun and shoots Noerde, ending the fight instantly. She then goes on to save Zanka by shooting his opponent, Jabber, as well. This moment highlights that a gun, something rarely treated as a serious threat in the shonen genre, remains a true weapon of power in Gachiakuta, where its wielder holds undeniable authority. Once again, the series presents itself in a setting that feels distinctly different from other shonen anime, while still maintaining the essence of the genre. With twists and turns at every step and a constant effort to break the mold, Gachiakuta continues to stand out as an anime redefining what a shonen can be.

