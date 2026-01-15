3 Times Gachiakuta Proved It Was a New-Generation Shonen Anime

The anime adaptation of Kei Urana’s Gachiakuta, serialized in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, which was brought to life by Bones Film, was one of the strongest anime debuts of Fall 2025. It would not be an overstatement to call it the best new anime of the year. While Bones Film’s exceptional adaptation played a major role in its success, the core foundation of Gachiakuta itself is what truly sets it apart.

As a shonen series, fans initially expected a familiar formula. However, Gachiakuta stood out almost immediately. As the narrative progressed, it continued to defy traditional shonen conventions and emerged as a genuinely new-generation shonen anime. While many moments showcase this, the following three stand out as the clearest examples of how different Gachiakuta is from a typical shonen series.

3) Gachiakuta Breaks the Shonen Genre’s Battle Tropes

Image courtesy of Bones Film

While Gachiakuta established itself as a different kind of series, its battles initially appeared to follow highly fictional conventions, with characters relying on supernatural powers. However, the anime surprised viewers by revealing that, despite these elements, its fights are often more grounded in realism. This is highlighted in Episode 18, during Riyo’s fight against Noerde.

Both fighters initially rely on their vital instruments, keeping the battle firmly within familiar shonen territory. But when the fight shifts to close combat, and Noerde begins to overpower Riyo, the outcome takes an unexpected turn. Riyo simply pulls out a gun and ends the fight by shooting her opponent. This shocking moment underscores how Gachiakuta grounds its over-the-top battles in realism, setting it apart from typical shonen anime.

2) Zanka Not Receiving a Heroic Moment After His Backstory Shattered Shonen Tropes

Image courtesy of Bones Film

Among the many fights in the series, Zanka and Jabber’s battle stands out as one of Gachiakuta’s strongest moments, largely because it was built up from the very beginning. Jabber is portrayed as a prodigy, while Zanka represents hard work, giving their confrontation personal stakes with Zanka’s pride on the line. When Jabber overpowers Zanka and knocks him unconscious, the anime shifts into Zanka’s backstory in a classic shonen setup, seemingly preparing for a triumphant comeback.

However, even after an emotional and powerful backstory, Zanka never rises to meet expectations. Instead of proving that hard work surpasses talent, he remains down. This psychological twist reinforces Gachiakuta’s harsh realism, showing that emotions and effort alone cannot always overcome the challenges in front of you.

1) Gachiakuta’s Rudo Defies the Typical Shonen Hero, Defining a New-Gen Series

Image courtesy of Bones Film

Rudo Surebrec, the protagonist of the show, proves from the very beginning that he is a fundamentally different kind of shonen hero, helping Gachiakuta stand apart as something entirely new. While his revenge-driven journey and clear personal goals already make him distinctive, it is one specific moment that truly defines how unconventional he is as a protagonist.

In Episode 12, after being freed from Amo’s curse, Rudo brutally attacks her despite the fact that she is unarmed and already in the custody of the Cleaners. This moment is shocking, as shonen anime rarely depict a hero mercilessly beating a defenseless opponent, especially while fully conscious of their actions. It reveals the extreme force driving Rudo, showing that he is willing to go to any length to enact what he believes is justice. This moment cements Rudo as a truly unique shonen protagonist and reinforces Gachiakuta as a new-generation shonen series.

