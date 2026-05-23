10 Years Later, My Hero Academia Finally Takes Crunchyroll’s Highest Honor

My Hero Academia‘s run came to an end with its final season in the fall of 2025, and it delivered a conclusion unlike anything seen in recent shonen anime. The final episodes continued breaking several records previously held by the anime, including becoming the first full-season anime to have every episode rated above 9 on IMDb. It proved itself to be one of the best anime seasons produced in recent memory, with many fans calling it the anime of the year. That reputation was further solidified when the final season was nominated for Anime of the Year at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2026.

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The results of the prestigious event have finally been announced, with The Weeknd revealing the winner of the night’s biggest category, and My Hero Academia was crowned Anime of the Year. More than 10 years after the anime first premiered, after 8 seasons and multiple nominations at the award ceremony, the series finally claimed the honor. The final season winning the award is phenomenal and highlights just how impactful the anime remained through the end of its run, something which will be harder for the other shonen series to follow.

My Hero Academia Wins Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2026 Anime of the Year With Its Final Season

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The era of long-running shonen series seemingly came to an end with My Hero Academia, one of the few remaining series to surpass 400 chapters. Meanwhile, several modern shonen series with shorter runs have struggled to deliver satisfying conclusions, especially following the wave of criticism surrounding endings since Jujutsu Kaisen. That is exactly what made the final moments of My Hero Academia so compelling. Despite its lengthy run, the series managed to deliver an ending that resonated deeply with fans, making the final season even more emotional and impactful. It didn’t just feature climactic battles, as Bones Film elevated the source material and gave many scenes defining moments.

This became one of the key reasons the final season emerged as anime of the year. After running for nearly a decade and standing as one of the last major long-running shonen series, fans were naturally emotional about its conclusion. More importantly, the series succeeded because its ending truly stuck the landing. It perfectly captured what Deku’s story had always been about: becoming a hero to help others rather than seeking fame. With the anime also adapting the additional ending content from the manga’s final volume, it further reinforced the grounded emotional core behind My Hero Academia. It may have taken the series ten years to win Crunchyroll’s most prestigious award, but the final season proved why it deserved the title.

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