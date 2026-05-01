3 Years Later, Crunchyroll’s Best Mystery Drama Is Finally Returning in July

As the largest streaming platform for anime fans around the world, Crunchyroll is home to many incredible anime series and films. Each anime season, the platform brings dozens of new series and sequels of fan-favorite shows. This includes Donghua, a term used for Chinese animation, which has been on the rise in recent years. While the Japanese animation industry garners most of the attention, the Chinese series often provide just as unique and captivating. Link Click, which debuted in 2021, is an original story and is considered one of the best supernatural mysteries of the 2020s. Before the highly anticipated Season 3, the series released a live-action in April, which is still broadcasting in Japan every week and will conclude in June, 2026.

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Not long after the live-action series is set to reach its conclusion, the series will premiere the first part of its Season 3 in July 2026 as part of the Summer anime lineup. The series was originally slated to return in Fall 2026, but gets a surprise early release as part of the 5th anniversary. The information was shared by the official X handle of the series, which also hypes up the Exhibition to commemorate the series. Additionally, we can expect the second part of Season 3 to drop sometime in 2027, although there probably won’t be any major updates until Part 1 ends.

What Is Link Click About?

Image Courtesy of Studio LAN

Looking at the premise of the story, one will never be able to guess that it’s an unbelievably emotional story with high stakes and intense action. This mystery time-travel series follows Xiaoshi Cheng and Guang Lu, who work in a small shop called “Time Photo Studio.” While their work appears to be fairly simple on the surface, the shop also provides a special service that only a few are aware of.

The duo can use their supernatural abilities to enter photographs and grant the clients’ requests as long as they don’t include tinkering with the past. Even a slight change in the past can result in grave consequences, which is all the more reason why Xiaoshi and Guang have to be extremely cautious. Xiaoshi is able to enter a photo and take over the body of the person who clicked it, while Guang navigates the past by looking at the pictures. He assists Xiaoshi the entire time he is inside the photos and ensures that the past remains untouched.

However, it doesn’t take long for them to get entangled in a series of dangerous situations and powerful enemies. Season 2 ended on a major cliffhanger as the dangers around the duo and their allies keep on increasing. The upcoming season will be the most intense so far, and it’s expected to resolve a lot of mysteries surrounding the characters. While you wait for the third season, don’t forget to catch up with the first two seasons on Crunchyroll.

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