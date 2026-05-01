Digimon’s Biggest Movies Will Be Absolutely Free to Watch (But There’s a Catch)

Pokémon might be the biggest anime franchise focusing on monsters and their trainers around, but its “cousin” Digimon is still releasing a steady stream of anime and video games to this day. Since hitting the scene in 1997, the digital world has spent decades expanding its franchise across the board. To no one’s surprise, the digital monsters would find their way to the silver screen, bringing many of their human protagonists and creatures to theaters. In a special treat for fans, Digimon is making some of its biggest movies available for free, though you’ll only have a limited time to check them out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Starting on May 2nd, the official Digimon YouTube channel will begin uploading some of the biggest films from the anime franchise to its library. Each film will be released weekly and will only be made available to watch for free for seven days following its online arrival. Luckily, the Digimon franchise has released a handy schedule of which films will be a part of the release and when they’ll arrive. You can check out the YouTube channel by clicking here and see the release schedule of the films below:

Digimon Adventure: Our War Game – May 2nd

Digimon Adventure – May 9th

Digimon Adventure 02: Diaboromon Strikes Back – May 16th

Digimon Tramers: The Adventurers’ Battle – May 23rd

Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna – May 30th

Digimon’s Future

Image via Toei Animation

The free-to-watch movies are a part of a celebration of the franchise to help usher in a brand new mobile game, Digimon Up. Arriving on iOS and Android devices later this year, here’s how the anime franchise describes the entry: “A long-awaited new mobile game in the Digimon series comes to smartphones! It’s your chance to level up with Digimon just like before! This game will have all brand new pixel art, and also contain toys like the Digivice, the Digimon Card Game, and loads of other familiar components from the world of Digimon!”

On the anime front, Digimon Beatbreak is the latest entry in the long-running franchise, presenting a story that was made for an older audience than many of the other shows that make up the digital world. As of the writing of this article, this latest Digimon series is scheduled to have nearly fifty episodes, meaning we’re still quite some time away from seeing Beatbreak’s finale. For those who have yet to see this latest digital monster anime, it’s available to stream on Crunchyroll, and here’s how the streaming service describes the series.

“Tomoro Tenma lives in a world where human thoughts and emotions—known as “e-Pulse”—power AI devices called Sapotama. But when Digimon begin materializing from Sapotama and feeding on e-Pulse, society begins to fracture. After Gekkomon appears from his device, Tomoro joins Glowing Dawn, a secret team investigating rogue Digimon and the dark truth of a system both fueled and corrupted by emotion.”

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