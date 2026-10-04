31 Years Later, Legendary Isekai Reboot Reveals First Look at Crunchyroll Premiere

A legendary Isekai anime franchise is coming back to screens with a new anime on Crunchyroll after three decades, and now fans have gotten a first loom at what to expect from its big premiere. The Fall 2026 anime schedule is now underway as fans are about to see a whole new wave of releases to keep an eye out for over the next few weeks. While there are some brand new shows that are definitely worth watching, there’s one major franchise returning for a brand new take on its classic story.

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CLAMP’s Magic Knight Rayearth series is coming back with a brand new reboot anime series taking on the classic from the very beginning, and that means a whole new generation of fans will be able to check it out for the first time. Now as the anime gears up for its premiere in just a few more days, Magic Knight Rayearth has revealed the first look trailer for its first episode and you can check it out below.

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Magic Knight Rayearth Episode 1 is titled “From Another World” and will be making its debut on Wednesday, October 7th in Japan. Crunchyroll will be exclusively streaming the reboot episodes as they make their premiere as part of their jam packed Fall 2026 anime schedule. They have also announced plans to release an English dubbed version of the reboot, but no release schedule has been set just yet. And with the first look at its premiere episode, the reboot doesn’t seem to be drifting too far away from the original.

As for what to expect from the premiere itself, Magic Knight Rayearth teases more of the classic Isekai set up for its main trio, “Middle school student Hikaru Shidou, who visits Tokyo Tower for a social studies field trip, is drawn into another dimension along with Umi Ryuzaki from another school and Fuu Hououji. What awaited the three was a world unlike any they had ever seen――.” But with Isekai being such a bigger deal these days, this reboot has a much better chance at success than it ever had before.

What’s New for Magic Knight Rayearth Reboot?

Courtesy of TMS Entertainment

This new version of Magic Knight Rayearth is directed by Yui Miura for E&H Production (Ninja Kamui, Bullet/Bullet) with Kadokawa and TMS Entertainment overseeing its production. Shigeru Murakoshi is handling the scripts with Satomi Watabe handling the character designs, and Yuki Kajiura, Takumi Ozawa and Shiho Terada composing the music. But everything about this new take thus far doesn’t seem to be straying too far away from CLAMP’s classic story.

There are quite a few new Isekai anime releases to keep an eye out for through the rest of the year, but make sure to keep an eye on this one. Though it might be a reboot of a classic series, it’s going to have a story that fits in perfectly with the modern era. Fans love Isekai anime these days, but wait until you see their weapons in action. Are you excited for the Magic Knight Rayearth reboot? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!