31 Years Later, A Legendary Isekai Returns With New Reboot This October – Watch Trailer

A legendary Isekai anime franchise is coming back for a new reboot making its debut this October after 31 long years, and a new trailer is showing off the best look at its big comeback yet. The year has been strong for new Isekai releases thus far as fans have gotten to see lots of fun new ideas make their way to screens. There have also been a ton of franchises coming back for new seasons of episodes as well, but there’s one franchise coming back with an entirely new coat of paint.

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CLAMP’s Magic Knight Rayearth wrapped up its original TV anime run way back in 1995, and now 31 years later the franchise is returning with a brand new anime set to introduce the classic to an entire new generation of fans. Coming our way this October as part of a very jam packed Fall 2026 anime schedule, Magic Knight Rayearth is about to take over the Isekai world all over again. You can check out the newest trailer for its reboot below.

When Does the New Magic Knight Rayearth Anime Come Out?

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The new Magic Knight Rayearth reboot anime will be making its debut on October 7th, and will be exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll as part of their stacked slate of new releases for the Fall 2026 anime season. This new trailer also officially reveals the opening theme for the series titled “Otome no Ken” as performed by Toaka, and the new ending theme titled “Seira” as performed by Yurina Kawaguchi. This new update also confirms that the new reboot will be running for two consecutive cours of episodes, and that means it won’t wrap up until sometime in March 2027.

There has yet to be a confirmation of just how many episodes it will have, but new additions to the voice cast have been revealed with this trailer including Mamiko Noto as Alcyone, Ayumu Murasa as Ascot, Hitomi Ueda as Caldina, and Hiroki Yasumoto as Lafarga. They join the previously confirmed cast of Ayane Sakura as Hikaru Shido, Rumi Okubo as Umi Ryuzaki, Rie Takahashi as Fu Hooji, Yuki Kaji as Clef, Emiri Kato as Presea, and Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Ferio as revealed in previous updates.

What to Know for Magic Knight Rayearth Reboot

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Magic Knight Rayearth will be directed by Yui Miura for E&H Production (Ninja Kamui, Bullet/Bullet) with Kadokawa and TMS Entertainment overseeing its production. Shigeru Murakoshi will be handling the scripts with Satomi Watabe handling the character designs, and Yuki Kajiura, Takumi Ozawa and Shiho Terada composing the music. For those hoping for an English dub release, you’re in luck as Crunchyroll has also revealed they are planning a dubbed release as part of their Fall 2026 line up too.

Magic Knight Rayearth is one of the most unique Isekai franchises even if fans of the genre don’t immediately think of it when it comes to the truly influential classics. It’s got a trio of girls who are whisked away to a new fantasy world, and they must use magical weapons and mecha armors in order to save a princess in distress. It goes down a dark path through the course of its episodes, and it’s going to be so cool to see this reboot bring all of that to life. Make sure you have your eye on it when it drops.