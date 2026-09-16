31 Years Later, Legendary Isekai Reboot Sets Crunchyroll Release Date – Watch Trailer

It’s been over thirty years since Magic Knight Rayearth’s original TV anime series came to an end, and Crunchyroll has revealed when you will be able to stream its new anime reboot when it premieres. It has not only been a strong few years for new Isekai anime franchises, but fans of classic hits have seen many favorites from the past returning to screens with new reboots and revivals. Now this legendary series is making its comeback with its own reboot, and it’s hitting this October.

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Magic Knight Rayearth is officially making its return to screens with a brand TV anime series adapting CLAMP’s original manga franchise from the very beginning, and it will be coming to Crunchyroll on October 7th as part of their packed line up of exclusives for the Fall 2026 anime schedule. To help celebrate the reboot’s long awaited debut, you can check out Crunchyroll’s newly released trailer for Magic Knight Rayearth‘s big comeback below.

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Magic Knight Rayearth will be making its debut on October 7th as part of the Fall 2026 anime schedule, and Crunchyroll will be streaming the reboot series as one of their jam stacked slate of exclusive releases over the next few months. There might be a ton of new Isekai vying for fans’ attention through the year already, but it’s hard to beat CLAMP’s legendary franchise that takes the concept in a cool new direction. Not only is its main trio brought to a new fantasy world, but also introduces full mecha action sequences through its run.

Magic Knight Rayearth will be directed by Yui Miura for E&H Production (Ninja Kamui, Bullet/Bullet) with Kadokawa and TMS Entertainment overseeing its production. Shigeru Murakoshi will be handling the scripts with Satomi Watabe handling the character designs, and Yuki Kajiura, Takumi Ozawa and Shiho Terada composing the music. Crunchyroll has also revealed that they will be offering an English dub release for the new reboot series this Fall as well, but there’s yet to be an official release date for it announced as of this time.

What to Know for Magic Knight Rayearth’s 2026 Reboot Anime

Courtesy of Kadokawa / TMS Entertainment

The voice cast for the Magic Knight Rayearth reboot includes the likes of Ayane Sakura as Hikaru Shido, Rumi Okubo as Umi Ryuzaki, Rie Takahashi as Fu Hooji, Yuki Kaji as Clef, Emiri Kato as Presea, and Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Ferio. Potential English dub voice actors have yet be revealed as of this time, but there’s no better fit for a reboot of this kind for the modern era. With Isekai being as popular as they are these days, it’s time for this franchise to reveal why it’s been so influential after all this time.

Magic Knight Rayearth might not be the first franchise you think of when it comes to classic Isekai anime of the 1990s, but there’s no doubt that it has left an impact on the world for the decades to come. It takes a much darker turn than fans might have expected about halfway through, and that’s going to be something that truly hits much harder now that the reboot makes it all look so fantastic in motion. There’s a hope that this reboot is able to follow through on that promise.