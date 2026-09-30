7 New Isekai to Watch This Fall 2026 (& Where to Find Them)

It’s time for a whole new wave of anime hitting for the Fall 2026 anime season, and that means there are some new Isekai anime to keep an eye out for as well. With the end of the Summer, a new wave of anime are now starting to make their respective debuts. Much like the other three seasons of the year so far, there are a number of Isekai anime releases that fans of the genre will want to really keep an eye out for. But unlike some of the other seasons this year, this Fall is largely dominated by sequels.

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This Fall in particular seems to be composed of a number of franchises returning for new episodes. While there are still plenty of new anime making their respective debuts, the biggest shows of the Fall are undoubtedly all of the sequels coming our way. That’s largely the case for the new Isekai anime offerings this Fall as well, but luckily there are some good shows coming back for new episodes.

7) A Wild Last Boss Has Appeared! Season 2

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The Fall 2026 anime slate got off to an early start as A Wild Last Boss Appeared! kicked the doors down for its second season. It made its debut last year with an intriguing premise as while its main character is a gamer brought from another world, his consciousness is slowly fading in place of the real version of the game character he had been playing. It turns out that Lufas was a very real person in this alternate world with their own complicated history, and the two consciences are vying for the top spot.

Now Lufas not only has to deal with a mysterious goddess that brought them to this fantasy world in the first place, but also has to make sure that they aren’t swallowed by the real Lufas as they are steadily gaining more control. On top of it all is some fun action sequences with fun characters, so there are a lot of reasons to watch.

6) As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I’ll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World Season 3

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Another returning franchise is As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, and it likely might also be flying under the radar for most. The first two seasons of the series also had an interesting take where the main character’s ability doesn’t exactly make him strong, but instead he’s able to find the strong hidden qualities of others and highlight them for the better of his growing society. It’s the kind of world building show that scratches the itch for those fans who like seeing a society develop from the ground up.

With the third season already off to an early start, fans are thrown right back into the thick of the political battles that were the main draw of the first two seasons. A succession war has been brought to Ars’ doorstep, and now his growing city is truly testing the potential of all the exemplary people he’s brought under his employ. Should make for an exciting season.

5) Reincarnated as a Sword Season 2

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Another fun sequel is coming our way with an interesting Isekai twist. With the protagonist finding himself reincarnated as a sword, it’s already off to a much more intriguing start than many others. Because while Master can raise his own stats and has huge boosts in power than make him stronger than many others in this world, he himself can’t really move around the world freely. But after teaming up with a young orphan named Fran, the two accomplish some big things that neither could do alone.

The first season saw Fran working together with the sword to free herself from slavery, and quickly rise through the rankings as an adventurer. The second season is teasing even more dangerous battles with a dungeon stacked with a ton of powerful monsters, and more locations to explore. Hopefully that also means there will also be more fun to be had through this season too.

4) Magical Explorer

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There are also a couple of brand new Isekai that are going to be hitting our screens this Fall, and the first of these new releases comes from the same studio behind one of the biggest Isekai anime of the year, Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-. Magical Explorer: Reborn as a Side Character in a Fantasy Dating Sim sees someone brought into the world of an erotic game, but they aren’t actually in the role of the protagonist. Instead being the friend that’s supposed to be ignored by all of the heroines, this main character decides to explore all of the magic in this world instead.

As Kosuke decides to focus more of his time learning how the magic works in this world, he steadily becomes much stronger than any of the others could have expected. Getting stronger also means gaining the attention from the heroines that should have ignored him at first, and that sets the stage for all kinds of shenanigans that are bound to make for a fun time.

3) Sasaki and Peeps Season 2

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Sasaki and Peeps has to be one of the wildest set ups for an Isekai anime out there, so fans really need to tune into this one. A super powerful mage ends up reincarnating in modern Japan as a bird, and a salaryman ends up adopting the bird to keep him company. The two of them then start to work together as the salaryman steadily learns magic to freely travel between worlds in order to make some quick cash (and eventually start a full business). But that’s not all that there is to offer here.

Because while there’s a lot of intrigue in the fantasy world, this salaryman also discovers that his world is secretly hiding psychics that are in a war with one another. Then there are also real magical girls with their own distinct powers in the mix too. It’s a lot going on, and this second season is bound to make the tapestry even more complex with its reveals this Fall too.

2) Reborn as a Space Mercenary: I Woke Up Piloting the Strongest Starship!

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Another of the brand new Isekai debuts we’re going to see is Reborn as a Space Mercenary: I Woke Up Piloting the Strongest Starship!, which marks another science fiction based Isekai idea. There aren’t as many of these to go around these days, so that automatically makes it a lot more interesting right from the jump. Rather than being reincarnated into a fantasy world, this lead is instead brought into his favorite space faring game. And through it all decides to become a mercenary space pilot that does things his own way.

This has all the makings of a fun time this Fall, but also there are some things to be a bit wary of. It’s interesting because it’s one of the few brand new Isekai shows on offer covering a different kind of base setting, but very little footage has been revealed of it in motion at this point. That’s usually a rough sign of what’s to come, so hopefully it ends up moving a lot better when it finally hits.

1) Magic Knight Rayearth

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The biggest Isekai of the Fall, however, is both a return and brand new premiere. CLAMP’s Magic Knight Rayearth originally ran over three decades ago, and introduced fans to one of the coolest ideas for an Isekai story ever. Three girls are brought into a fantasy world of knights and magic, and end up using mecha weapons to fight. It’s a franchise with a lot of interesting ideas, and gets far more compelling once it starts to fully tell its story. Now it’s going to look even better with a remake series taking it all on from the very beginning.

We have seen some great Isekai anime through the year thus far, and some big franchises have come and gone. But if this Magic Knight Rayearth anime is handled with the right amount of attention and care that it needs to live up to its potential, we could have the best Isekai of the year on our hands with this one.

What new Isekai are you excited to start this October with the Fall 2026 anime schedule? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!