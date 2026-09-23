10 New Fall 2026 Anime to Watch This October (& Where to Find Them)

It’s time for a new wave of anime hitting this October for the Fall 2026 anime season, and there are some big shows that you’re going to want to keep an eye out for. As the final episodes of the Summer 2026 slate begin to wrap up their respective finales, the new wave of anime hitting for Fall is looking better than ever with all sorts of new titles that are going to be making their highly anticipated debuts. It’s looking like there’s going to be something for everyone to check out.

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The Fall 2026 anime schedule touts some big anime adaptation debuts fans have been waiting for, reboots of long gone classic franchises, new remakes bringing older hits into the modern era, revivals of cancelled franchises, and even some cool new originals that fans will want to check out. Below are ten of the stand out new anime coming this October and where to find them when this hit this Fall, but let us know your most anticipated hits in the comments!

10) Tank Chair

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Manabu Yashiro’s Tank Chair just might end up being the dark horse hit of the Fall. Making its debut with Kondasha’s Magazine Pocket in 2022, the series follows an assassin who lives in what is considered the world’s deadliest city. After taking a bullet to save his sister leaves him disabled and in a coma, the assassin moves through the city using a wheelchair. It’s a bit different from what you’d expect, however, as the assassin’s usual fighting sense is the only thing keeping his body active within this chair.

His sister continues to get the assassin to take on more deadly missions in the hopes that one will eventually be dangerous enough to wake him from this coma, and it’s likely going to result in some wicked and cool action. It’s visually distinct, and if the anime can tap into the sprit of the manga well enough we could have a big hit here.

9) Firefly Wedding

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Oreco Tachibana’s Firefly Wedding wrapped up its three year run with Shogakukan’s Ura Sunday earlier this Summer, so its official anime debut is the first new release for the franchise since. This gives the anime a complete road for its adaptation, and soon even more fans will see why it’s been such a dark romance hit. Taking place in historical Japan, Satoko is a woman with not long to live due to her heart condition. Only wanting to live out her dream of marrying for her family before her time comes, she ends up in a wild situation with a deadly assassin.

With an adaptation produced by the team at David Production (the same studio behind Fire Force, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure and more), there’s a chance that Firefly Wedding is going to sneak through as one of the most notable hits of the Fall. With a tumultuous romantic duo at the center of it all, it’s certainly going to be one that many fans check out above all else.

8) The Vermilion Mask

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Dr. Poro and Nabana Naba’s The Vermilion Mask has been one of the action hits that manga fans have been hoping to see get an official anime adaptation ever since it made its debut with Shonen Gahosha’s Young King OURs magazine back in 2021. The series gets off to a dark start as its protagonist, Peru, works together with his master to craft masks filled with mysterious power. But when Peru puts one on and accidentally kills those around him as a result, he now vows to track down and destroy these masks from then on.

It’s the kind of hot start that really hooked fans to the manga when it made its debut, and that could mean that the anime would have a strong premiere that will do the same. If it’s able to tap into that dark energy that gripped action fans from the jump, then there’s a chance that this one is also going to be one that fans want to watch and talk about every week.

7) Nia Liston: The Merciless Maiden

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There are a ton of reincarnation shows competing for your attention this year already, but you should keep this one on your radar. Umikaze Minamino and Katana Canata’s Nia Liston: The Merciless Maiden light novels have been running since 2019 in Japan, and introduces fans to a powerful hero who had been in search of a worthy fight through all her life. Unfortunately dying before she gets the chance, she soon finds herself reincarnated within the body of a frail four year old girl.

This leads to this young girl seeking out a powerful opponent, and gaining all of the abilities of the hero’s soul within her. If you wanted to see a tiny girl throwing her weight and power around (while making some political moves fitting for her social status), then this series is going to scratch that itch. We could be looking at a really fun one here.

6) Fool Night

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Kasumi Yasuda’s Fool Night introduced fans to its dark world when it first debuted in Shogakukan’s Big Comic Superior magazine in 2020, and the anime is going the extra mile in a full collaboration between Sunrise (the studio behind hits like Mobile Suit Gundam) and Shaft (the studio behind Puella Magi Madoka Magica and more). This one is set in an apocalyptic world where oxygen is running out, and flowers are planted in dying people in order to keep whatever little there is left. But it’s going to be a bit different than the others on this list.

While the other Fall 2026 anime releases on this list will be dropping their new episodes on a weekly basis, Fool Night is going to be releasing all of its episodes with Netflix at once. Unfortunately it means it won’t be able to build a weekly discussion with fans as they break down the mysteries each week, but on the bright side it’s going to be available to watch through as quickly as you want to.

5) Devils’ Crest

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This one is yet another unique kind of release as it’s going to be hitting much later than the other Fall 2026 anime hits. Sword Art Online creator Reki Kawahara is back with yet another series where its main characters get trapped within the virtual reality game they had been playing. But unlike that flagship series, Devils’ Crest has been standing out with fans of the original light novel releases due to the way it shakes up the formula. Chiefly being the fact that its characters are much younger by comparison.

Devils’ Crest sees a middle school group suddenly trapped within a game they’re playing, and the main protagonist’s sister ends up possessed by a demon. This adds a wrench to the usual kind of Isekai survival that fans would expect from Sword Art Online’s creator, so there’s a hope that these changes are enough to make it stand out from its much more famous predecessor.

4) Super Psychic Policeman Chojo

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The anime adaptation for Shun Numa’s Super Psychic Policeman Chojo is one of two very intriguing Shonen Jump releases we’re going to see this Fall. With Black Torch making its debut this past Summer, fans got to see a long cancelled series returning with its official anime adaptation. The future of that series is still up in the air now that it has adapted everything that the manga had to offer, and Super Psychic Policeman Chojo now finds itself in that exact same boat.

The series was cancelled with Shonen Jump last Summer after only a year’s worth of chapters under its belt, and that makes its new anime all the more intriguing. It could end up taking on the full slate of the series when it’s all said and done, and could also be such a hit that it’s able to continue its story long after its cancellation. Make sure to keep an eye on this one.

3) Psyren

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It’s an even much more extreme case for Toshiaki Iwashiro’s Psyren. The series was cancelled within Shonen Jump after 100 chapters, and is now returning with an official anime adaptation after 16 long years. This is going to be a real make-or-break test for Shonen Jump because if this turns out to be a success, then it’s a real sign that any cancelled series could potentially find an audience with an anime adaptation. That no matter how long it’s been, there could be an audience for it still hungry to see their favorites in motion.

If this one finds a way to break out of its shell and find a new audience, then Shonen Jump classics can have even better of a chance to make their return in the future. With the original creator behind it all helping the production, and the anime teasing a complete adaptation of that cancelled story, fans can at least expect Psyren to deliver on the anime fans didn’t even know they’d get after all this time.

2) Magic Knight Rayearth

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Speaking of long lost classics, there’s no bigger return we’re going to see this Fall (and most likely the year overall) than with Magic Knight Rayearth. CLAMP’s legendary manga first made its debut in 1993, and went on to become an equally as legendary anime series that is still loved to this day. It might not be the first Isekai that you think of from that era, but it’s one of the most unique thanks to its fantastical setting and blend of science fiction ideas with the large mecha weapons at the center of its action.

It’s a full reboot of the original series adapting CLAMP’s story from the very beginning, and it’s already looking like a visual marvel. The Isekai genre is bigger than ever now, and that means that this classic is likely to be even bigger with fans once a new generation sees everything that this franchise has to offer. It could be even bigger than it was all those years ago if fans really tune into it all.

1) Dragon Ball Super: Beerus

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Speaking of reboots and remakes, there’s probably no remake that’s been more talked about this year than Dragon Ball Super: Beerus. Although Dragon Ball Super‘s original TV anime run was already a new take on the Battle of Gods and Resurrection F movies, the series was marred by fans thanks to its rushed production schedule and unfortunate visuals when it first made its debut. Now all these years later it seems like the anime series is finally going to get the kind of presentation that fans wished it had before.

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus is offering an “enhanced” version of the TV anime with reanimated sequences, brand new materials, new sound effects, music and more so it’ll feel like a brand new work. As the first in a new wave of Dragon Ball Super anime releases, this one is going to be the one to watch this Fall.