After 31 Years, A Legendary Isekai Returns With Reboot Anime This Fall (Watch New Trailer)

A legendary Isekai franchise is coming back with a brand new reboot 31 years after its original TV anime series came to an end, and a new trailer has been released to help celebrate its upcoming Fall 2026 premiere. It’s been a great time to be an Isekai anime fan as not only are there a ton of new series making their debut throughout the course of the year, but there are also many franchises returning for new episodes too. But there’s one classic franchise coming of the vault for a brand new spin this Fall.

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CLAMP’s Magic Knight Rayearth is one of the most influential Isekai anime releases of all time, and it’s coming back for a brand new reboot after 31 long years as part of the celebration for the franchise’s milestone 30th anniversary. But while few concrete details had been revealed for the reboot thus far, a new trailer and poster launched during the AnimeJapan 2026 weekend has now confirmed that it’s set for an October release. Check it out in action below.

Magic Knight Rayearth Reboot Anime Confirms October 2026 Release

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Magic Knight Rayearth‘s new reboot anime will be releasing sometime in October as part of the Fall 2026 anime schedule in Japan, but a concrete release date or international streaming plans have yet to be announced as of the time of this writing. This major update also confirmed the production staff behind the reboot as well with Yui Miura directing the anime for E&H Production (Ninja Kamui, Bullet/Bullet) with Kadokawa and TMS Entertainment overseeing its production.

Shigeru Murakoshi will be handling the scripts for the Magic Knight Rayearth reboot anime with Satomi Watabe handling the character designs, and Yuki Kajiura, Takumi Ozawa and Shiho Terada composing the music. The central trio for the anime has been cast as well with Ayane Sakura as Hikaru Shido, Rumi Okubo as Umi Ryuzaki, and Rie Takahashi as Fu Hooji. And with the reboot bringing CLAMP’s classic designs to life once more for a new generation, the Isekai is about to take over the world once more.

What Is Magic Knight Rayearth About?

Courtesy of Kadokawa / TMS Entertainment

CLAMP’s legendary series might not be the first Isekai anime, but there’s a good chance that it’s the first one a lot of anime fans actually got to see. Magic Knight Rayearth follows three young girls as they are suddenly transported to a new fantasy world, and are tasked with rescuing a princess. Piloting giant mechs in order to fight off dangerous forces, the original TV anime series ran for over 50 episodes across two years with very distinct tones in between each half of its run.

You can now catch up with the classic Magic Knight Rayearth anime series with Netflix in the meantime to find out why it’s been such a big deal even after all this time. The series has a much darker tone than you’d expect at the outset, and it’s another reason why the legendary CLAMP manga group (which also created series such as Cardcaptor Sakura, xxxHolic and more) is still held in such high regard by fans even after all these decades.

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