31 Years Later, Legendary Isekai Anime Reboot Confirms Release Date With New Trailer – Watch

A legendary Isekai franchise is making its return to screens with a new reboot anime series later this Fall, and it has set a release date for its big comeback at last. Isekai fans have had a great year of new releases thus far, but there are even more franchises that fans will need to keep an eye out for through the rest of the year. There’s one in particular that’s making its comeback after 31 long years, and it’s about to introduce a new generation to the classic that’s influenced many others since.

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CLAMP’s Magic Knight Rayearth remains one of the coolest Isekai anime franchises that’s ever released, and it was a blend of magic, action, and even giant robots. Previously revealing that it was set to return for a new anime series later this Fall, the franchise took the stage during the Anime Expo 2026 weekend to confirm that Magic Knight Rayearth will be making its debut on October 7th in Japan. You can check out the new trailer and poster for the reboot below.

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Magic Knight Rayearth will be making its debut on October 7th in Japan as part of the Fall 2026 anime schedule, but its international streaming plans have yet to be announced as of this time. This new update during Anime Expo 2026 also revealed new additions to the cast that can be seen briefly in the new trailer such as Yuki Kaji as Clef, Emiri Kato as Presea, and Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Ferio. They’ll be joining the previously announced cast additions Ayane Sakura as Hikaru Shido, Rumi Okubo as Umi Ryuzaki, and Rie Takahashi as Fu Hooji.

Magic Knight Rayearth will be directed by Yui Miura for E&H Production (Ninja Kamui, Bullet/Bullet) with Kadokawa and TMS Entertainment overseeing its production. Shigeru Murakoshi will be handling the scripts with Satomi Watabe handling the character designs, and Yuki Kajiura, Takumi Ozawa and Shiho Terada composing the music. And as seen with this trailer, the reboot is going to bring CLAMP’s classic designs to life in a whole new kind of way that will fit perfectly within the modern era.

Why Magic Knight Rayearth is Perfect for an Anime Reboot

Courtesy of Kadokawa / TMS Entertainment

There have been quite a few anime reboots over the last few years, and this year there are even more on the way. But Magic Knight Rayearth does have a better shot of standing out than the others. It wasn’t the first ever Isekai anime series by a long shot, but it was long before Isekai became one of the most notable subgenres in anime overall. It’s going to hit in a much different kind of market with a different kind of appetite, so it has a great shot at success.

It’s also been an interesting time for Isekai offerings as the general trend seems to be shifting away from these ideas in favor of more direct fantasy anime stories or slice of life offerings that give fans a different kind of wish fulfillment. But with Magic Knight Rayearth also getting a boon from its nostalgic fanbase, it’s going to stand out quite a bit when it hits this October.

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