5 Years Later, Major Crunchyroll Anime Suddenly Removed From Streaming With No Season 2 Hopes

Five years after it made its original debut, one major sci-fi anime has suddenly been removed from Crunchyroll (and slated to leave other streaming platforms) with no hopes of a second season. Fans have gotten to see many of their favorite franchises making a return with new projects after several years of inactivity, but that’s not the case for all of them. There are some shows that have gone under the radar since their original debut, and one of these shows has gone quiet despite having a major cult following behind it.

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The anime adaptation for Asato Asato and Shirabii’s 86: Eighty Six light novel series made its debut back in 2021, and told its story over the course of a single season of 23 episodes. It’s hailed as one of the best science fiction anime of the last decade, and fans are still hoping to see it return for a second season someday. But after all this time ( ), 86: Eighty Six has been removed from Crunchyroll across many regions and is slated to be removed from other platforms like Netflix in the near future.

86: Eighty Six Suddenly Removed From Crunchyroll After 5 Years

Courtesy of A-1 Pictures

86: Eighty Six has disappeared from Crunchyroll’s streaming catalog in North America and other international territories, and fans have noticed how its streaming license on platforms such as Netflix are set to expire in the coming weeks as well. The anime can still be seen through Crunchyroll add-ons on other platforms such as Apple TV and Prime Video in the meantime (and still available for purchase), but it’s yet to be seen how long it’s going to remain available in that form after its removal from the main Crunchyroll platform.

This removal might be a temporary thing as there are often many anime shows that don’t get their streaming licenses renewed with the platform, only to then pop up as a result of a new deal later. On the other hand, there are many previously available anime with Crunchyroll that have been removed in the last few years and have yet to return to the platform. Sometimes they also end up on new streaming platforms overall, so we’ll just have to wait and see where this series ends up.

Is 86: Eighty Six Ever Getting Season 2?

Courtesy of A-1 Pictures.

86: Eighty Six has been continuing its story through light novel releases far beyond where the first season of the anime came to an end, so fans have been eager to see the anime return for a potential second season someday. The first season of the series got a full two cours with 23 episodes, and seemed to have reached what was a conclusion for the anime’s story. Nevertheless, fans have been hoping to see it come back to see what’s next for its ongoing conflict.

It’s not hard to see why as 86: Eighty Six sees young pilots forced to fight in a war while those in high society believed they are being defended by remotely controlled machines. Instead, people are being kept in internment camps and forced to fight for a society that wants nothing to do with them. There are some heavy themes at hand with this one, so hopefully it returns to streaming soon.

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