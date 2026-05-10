3 Years Later, Crunchyroll Dark Fantasy Anime Confirms Season 2 Return

Three years after the anime made its streaming debut with Crunchyroll, one new dark fantasy series has announced it’s coming back for a second season. It’s been a great year to be a fantasy anime fan thus far as we have gotten to see some of the biggest franchises return with new episodes. As the current trend moves away from Isekai stories and invests more in fantastical anime worlds, we’re going to get more fantasy shows that offer up their own takes on the genre. This includes shows that go darker.

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Berserk of Gluttony is one such show as it’s set in a dark fantasy world where its main character discovers he has the ability to eat the abilities of those he defeats in battle, and thus can grow even stronger. Now set on a path of revenge, we’re going to see much more of the edgy fantasy play out in the future now that it has revealed that Season 2 of the anime is now in the works. Check out the first look at Berserk of Gluttony Season 2 below.

Berserk of Gluttony Season 2 Announced With First Look

Courtesy of Shosetsuka ni Naro

Berserk of Gluttony Season 2 is now in the works, but has yet to confirm a release date or window for the new episodes as of this time. The potential international release plans have also yet to be revealed for the new season, but you can catch up with the first season now streaming with Crunchyroll in the meantime (with an English dub also available). There are also many other things yet to be revealed about the coming season such as potential returning production studio or staff details. But it will presumably feature a returning voice cast from the first season.

Berserk of Gluttony made its anime debut back in 2023, and it was directed by Tetsuya Yanagisawa for ACGT. Mariko Kunisawa handled the scripts with Takafumi Furusawa designed the characters, and the voice cast included the likes of Ryota Ohsaka as Fate Graphite, Hisako Tojo as Roxy (who both can be seen in the Season 2 announcement poster above), Tomokazu Seki as Greed, Misato Matsuoka as Myne, and Hitomi Sekine as Eris. The series is likely going to jump back into its dark chaos with the new episodes too.

What Is Berserk of Gluttony Anyway?

Courtesy of ACGT

Berserk of Gluttony is set in a traditional fantasy world where there are magical powers and threats, but each person is born with a specific skill that gives them the power to fight. Fate is introduced as a young boy who is thought to have a terrible skill, but when he ends up killing a bandit he discovers that his skill allows him to devour the skills of everything he kills. Naturally, he starts to use that to get revenge on everyone who has wronged him to feed on as his (literal) hunger for power gets stronger.

If you love you edgy and dark fantasy heroes, then you’re certainly going to like what Berserk of Gluttony has to offer. It’s not as extreme as many other examples out there either, so it’s not a bad way into the edgelord anime space. You should check out the first season with Crunchyroll to see what the fuss is all about.

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