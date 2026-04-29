4 Years Later, Hidden Gem Crunchyroll Isekai Confirms Season 2 Return With New Trailer

Four years after the first season made its debut, a hidden gem Isekai anime is coming back to Crunchyroll later this Summer with a brand new season of episodes. It’s been a great year for Isekai anime releases on Crunchyroll thus far as we not only have seen some interesting new titles, but also have gotten some major franchises coming back for new episodes too. But the year is far from over as the streaming service is going to be offering much more through the coming months for the Summer and Fall slates.

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Crunchyroll revealed some new Isekai anime releases coming to the streaming service through the Summer months, and one of these is a franchise fans have wanted to see make a comeback. Skeleton Knight in Another World wrapped up its first season back in 2022, and it’s finally returning for a second season later this Summer. Hyping up its coming release with the streaming service, Crunchyroll has dropped a new look at Skeleton Knight in Another World Season 2. Check it out in action below.

When Does Skeleton Knight in Another World Season 2 Come Out?

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Skeleton Knight in Another World Season 2 is currently scheduled to premiere sometime this July as part of the Summer 2026 anime schedule, but a concrete release date for the new episodes have yet to be confirmed as of this time. Crunchyroll will be streaming the new season as it airs in Japan, and you can currently catch up with the first season there in the meantime. It’s going to feature some returning staff members, but it’s going to have a few shake ups such as Toshizo Nemoto handling the scripts at this time.

Katsumi Ono will be returning to direct the new season for Aura Studio, however, with Toru Imanishi returning to handle the character designs, and Yoshihiro Nagamori handling the monster designs. Returning cast members confirmed include the likes of Tomoaki Maeno as Arc, Ai Fairouz as Arianne, Nene Hieda as Ponta, Miyu Tomita as Chiyome, Takuya Eguchi as Danka and more. New additions to the cast include Toshihiko Seki as Villiers Fim, Kensho Ono as Sasuke, Kenji Akabane as Palurumo, Go Shinomiya as Baltord, Hitomi Ueda as Tsubone, and Junichi Suwabe as Thanatos.

What’s Special About Skeleton Knight in Another World?

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It’s been four years since the first season ended its run, but Skeleton Knight in Another World had its fair share of fans when it wrapped. The series might not be the most notable Isekai anime release out there especially when compared to some of the other major franchises (especially those that fans have been waiting to see even longer to see return), but it’s a fun one. An office worker finds himself reincarnated into another world as a skeleton, and builds up a whole new life as a knight.

Now that he’s in the video game world he had played so much during his human life, he’s got all the equipment and abilities that did before. But all the while he’s got to hide the fact that he’s actually a skeleton. And naturally, all sorts of shenanigans ensue.

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