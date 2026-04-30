5 Years Later, Bungo Stray Dogs Confirms a Major Return Ahead of Season 6

Bungo Stray Dogs is an acclaimed supernatural action series written by Kafka Asagiri and illustrated by Sango Harukawa. The manga began serializing in 2012 in Kadokawa Shoten’s Young Ace magazine and was later adapted into an anime by Studio Bones, almost four years after the manga’s debut. In 2016, the anime made its debut and eventually gained recognition across the globe. Over the past decade, the franchise has released five seasons, a film, and even spin-offs. The latest season was released in 2023, and the anime has yet to officially renew the series for a sixth season as Atsushi and the others face more threats.

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While the anime teased the story’s continuation, the studio has yet to share any details on the continuation. As the wait grows longer, the anime is commemorating its 10th anniversary and has even launched an official website to announce multiple projects as part of the celebration. Additionally, the official X handle of the anime confirmed the second season of Bungo Stray Dogs Wan! will premiere in July 2026 as part of the Summer lineup. The anime debuted in 2021 and will be releasing a sequel after five years, while fans await the original story’s return.

What Is Bungo Stray Dogs Wan! About?

Image Courtesy of Studio Bones

It’s an official spin-off story written and illustrated by Neco Kanai, who has also worked on several anthologies of Bungo Stray Dogs. After being kicked out of the orphanage, Atsushi Nakajima had nowhere else to go until he crossed paths with Dazai and Kunikida. He soon joins the Armed Detective Agency, as the spin-off centers around how he has grown accustomed to life at the agency along with his eccentric colleagues.

The story follows the everyday lives of the Armed Detective Agency as they deal with their work and the Port Mafia. As if they didn’t have their hands full already, they also face a major threat from a Guild.

What’s Next For Bungo Stray Dogs?

Image Courtesy of Kadokawa Shoten/Sango Harukawa

Since the anime is commemorating its 10th anniversary this year, the franchise is all set to unveil exciting surprises for fans. Apart from an exhibition which will only be held in Tokyo, the anime also confirmed a new project where Harukawa will unveil 35 new original visuals while the manga is on hiatus. The first visual features Kyouka, surrounded by Atsushi, Akutagawa, Dazai, and Chuuya. We can also expect more updates on the anime as the project has only just begun.

The manga is currently on hiatus after concluding the first part, and there are no updates about its return. The story took an unexpected turn with a fair share of tragedies and intense battles before concluding Part 1, and the upcoming part is expected to be just as intense. By the time the fifth season wrapped up three years ago, the anime had already caught up with the manga, leaving no source material to adapt in Season 6.

However, even though the manga has more content for the story’s continuation, there’s no confirmation that the story will return anytime soon. All seasons of the original anime, the film, and the spin-off are currently streaming on Crunchyroll. The manga has released 28 volumes so far, out of which 27 have already been translated into English. Additionally, the English release date of Volume 28 hasn’t been revealed.

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