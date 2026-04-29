6 Years Later, Classic Shonen Jump Anime Reboot Is Officially Coming to Netflix

As the exciting April 2026 draws near its end, Netflix is all set for its May lineup. The platform will confirm the return of some of the biggest anime ever, including Assassination Classroom and Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, which weren’t available in the U.S library. As the first month of the Spring 2026 anime quarter, April brought in several new shows on the platform, including the worldwide premiere of Gintama creator’s new anime Dandelion and the second season of Dorohedoro. While May doesn’t have a lot of confirmed series, the platform is bringing some of the best shows of all time. Shortly before April ends, the official X handle of Netflix Anime confirms that Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai will be streaming on the platform starting May 1st, 2026.

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The anime is already available in a few regions and will be added to more, so make sure to check the availability on the official platform. It’s the reboot version of the 1991 classic anime, produced by Toei Animation. The animation studio released a reboot adaptation in 2020 to conclude the epic story based on the 1989 Weekly Shonen Jump manga written by Riku Sanjo and illustrated by Koji Inada.

What Is Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai About?

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

The story is set in a world where a brave swordsman and his companions combined all their powers to defeat the demon who caused unimaginable destruction and suffering. The battle came to a swift conclusion, and the swordsman became known as a hero as he restored peace on the island. A long time has passed since the incident, and the hero’s story became a legend. Unfortunately, the demon is revived and threatening to destroy everything in his wake. Dai, a seemingly ordinary boy living on a remote island in the southern seas, spends his days dreaming of becoming a great hero like the one in the legend.

After learning about the demon’s revival, Dai and his friends make it their mission to stop him and the evil forces that brought the demon’s terror to the world once again. As his journey continues, the story unravels the truth behind the demon’s revival, the identity of the legendary hero, and the powers that lie within Dai that set him apart from everyone else.

The original anime debuted in 1991, when the manga was still ongoing, and it never wrapped up the story. The original manga ended in 1996 and remains one of the best-selling Shonen Jump series of all time, with over 50 million copies in circulation by 2022. Despite this, the series remains under the radar in the West, but the localization of the anime is expected to shake things up. In 2020, instead of releasing a sequel to the older anime, Toei Animation surprised fans with a reboot with modern animation and better pacing as the story wraps up in 100 episodes.

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