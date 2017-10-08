‘A Certain Magical Index’ Confirms Season 3 Order

Fans of A Certain Magical Index, your patience has been rewarded. A third season of the popular anime was announced at the Dengeki Bunko Autumn Festival 2017 this weekend.

My Anime List reports that the third season will debut in 2018 as part of the A Certain Project 2018. This news confirms a redacted post by Animax’s Anime Culture Club last week which posted a program description for an upcoming episode of the variety program which contained a blurb indicating that A Certain Magical Index‘s third season was a go before being deleted.

For those unfamiliar, A Certain Magical Index is set in a world where supernatural abilities are commonplace and follows Toma Kamijo who has the ability to negate the powers of others. However, when Toma meets a mysterious girl, Index, who’s on the run from the church, Toma discovers the true dangers of society’s super-powered state. The first season of the anime was released in 2008 while a second was released in 2010.

The action fantasy is based on the light novel series published under the Dengeki Bunko imprint between 2004 and 2010. In addition to the two anime TV seasons, the manga inspired a full-length movie in 2013. It also inspired a spin-off manga, “A Certain Scientific Railgun,” which itself inspired an OVA and two anime TV series.