A Certain Scientific Accelerator Reveals Episode Order, Additional Cast

A Certain Magical Index ended its big returning season earlier this year, but that’s not nearly all that’s coming from the franchise as not only is A Certain Scientific Railgun returning for a new season later this year, but a new spin-off following Accelerator and Last Order will be debuting as part of the increasingly hotter Summer 2019 anime season.

A Certain Scientific Accelerator is currently scheduled to premiere July 12th in Japan, but how long will it be sticking around for? The series’ official website revealed that it will last for 12 episodes. There will also some new additions to the series cast as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Joining the previously confirmed Nobuhiko Okamoto as Accelerator, Rina Hidaka as Last Order, Yurika Kubo as Estelle Rosenthal are Sayumi Watabe as Kato, Nozomi Sasaki as the Sisters, Yuko Kaida as Aiho Yomikawa, Ryota Ohsaka as Mikihiko Hishigata, and Ayumi Mano as Hiromi Hishigata are four characters that make up the Scavenger group, Akane Fujita as Leader, Aoi Koga as Naru, Yuka Nukui as Seike Nozomi, and Nishida as Yakumaru.

The series will be directed by Nobuharu Kamanaka (Big Order) for J.C. Staff. Kenji Sugihara will handle series composition, Yohei Yaegashi is designing the characters. Jin Aketagawa will serve as sound director, and Maiko Iuchi is returning from A Certain Magical Index and A Certain Scientific Railgun to compose the music. The episode run might not be as long as its parent series, but with much of the returning staff it could have the same vibe as the rest of the A Certain franchise that fans have come to love.

A Certain Scientific Accelerator was originally spun-off from A Certain Magical Index by Arata Yamaji for Kadokawa’s Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine in 2013. The manga has been licensed for an English language release by Seven Seas Entertainment, and they describe the series as such:

“Accelerator, the most powerful psychic in Academy City, is quietly recovering from his injuries when trouble literally lands in his bedroom. A group of anti-evil zealots who call themselves “DA” are causing havoc, and it could threaten the city―not to mention the entire world! Although he hates to be bothered, a world-shaking threat may be enough to get Accelerator out of bed…especially if it involves the adorable Misaka Mikoto clone, “Last Order.”