Chainsaw Man Finally Grants Denji’s One Dream

After the Fire Devil’s appearance in Chainsaw Man and the shocking reveal about the Fake Chainsaw Man, it became clear that Denji was being led down a path unlike any he had walked before. With the Fake Chainsaw Man revealed as someone who once admired Denji, only to view him now as a source of fear and despair, it implies that Denji must confront the consequences of his actions. This is especially emphasized by the Fire Devil’s warning for Denji to make the right choice. A later chapter deepens this narrative when Denji, in a hallucination, is confronted by the Fake Chainsaw Man in human form. During this encounter, Denji is forced to confront how he has driven others to feel the same pain he has long carried, the pain of loss.

This confrontation deeply breaks Denji, and in the latest installment, Chainsaw Man Chapter 206, Denji is shown regretting his past actions and even expressing remorse, believing he doesn’t deserve happiness. With this setup, the series is clearly positioning Denji for long-overdue character development. Given how he has continued to repeat past mistakes, especially when it comes to his relationships with women, this moment of reflection is crucial. Fortunately, along with his internal reckoning, Chainsaw Man has introduced an external force as well to help guide Denji toward growth, which may also help him realize one of his long-held dreams.

Denji Might Finally Get a Romantic Relationship

In Chainsaw Man Chapter 206, after Denji expresses remorse and admits he doesn’t deserve happiness, Asa responds by saying that she will make him happy, something she has wanted to do for a while. Previous chapters have hinted at Asa’s growing feelings for Denji, and this moment serves as the clearest expression of those emotions. Fans had long anticipated that her feelings would eventually come to light, and with Asa now openly stating her desire to make Denji happy, it’s evident she is genuinely expressing her love for him. Throughout the series, Denji’s main goal has been to live a normal life. While he has somewhat achieved that, his dream has always extended to having a loving relationship. Asa’s confession, sincere and unlike the manipulative interactions he has had with women in the past, marks a turning point that could help him finally achieve that dream.

What makes this development even more meaningful is that Denji didn’t just stumble upon someone who genuinely likes him; it comes at a time when he is struggling with guilt and emotional turmoil. Asa’s presence and support suggest that she may be the one to help him confront his inner pain and begin a long-overdue journey of healing and growth. This emotional connection will only serve to strengthen their bond and solidify their relationship. Denji is one of the most tragic characters in the Shonen genre, having faced countless hardships and made choices that only deepened his despair, so it’s rewarding to see Chainsaw Man finally redeem his character while fulfilling one of his dreams.

Chainsaw Man is available to read on Manga Plus and Viz Media.