One Piece Reveals a New Prophecy & It’s About Elbaf’s Best Character

The ongoing fight against the Holy Knights takes a side step in One Piece’s Elbaf Arc as the story commences Harald’s flashback. The arc begins with Loki’s introduction, a cursed prince whose hands are stained with the blood of his father, the beloved King of Elbaf. Harald’s assassination happened 14 years ago in the Aurust Castle, and only Loki and Jarul know the truth. Loki fled Elbaf after the incident and was caught by Shanks six years ago. He has been serving his sentence in the Underworld ever since, while Jarul is staying silent on the matter. However, there are many things about the tragic incident that don’t make sense. The series has hinted several times that Loki isn’t the embodiment of evil as the Giants paint him to be.

Not to mention that he and Luffy clicked almost instantly despite the initial argument. After the Holy Knights attacked Elbaf, Loki was too desperate to break free from his chains to save those in the Sun World. He ignored his injuries and collapsed almost immediately after Luffy unlocked his chains. Chapter 1152 confirmed that Harald was impaled by his soldiers when Loki and Jarul stepped inside the throne room. While the series proved the prince is not guilty of the horrible crime, many questions are still left unanswered. Hence, before the truth behind Harald’s death is revealed, One Piece focuses on his flashback from his younger days, including the birth of his sons.

One Piece’s Loki Was Abandoned Right After His Birth

Loki had an unfortunate past, and it doesn’t seem like things got any better for him even now, since he has been chained to the Underworld for six years now. His mother, Estrid, was from a noble bloodline and the Queen of Elbaf. Even though Hajurdin is Harald’s firstborn, only Loki is recognized as the prince of Elbaf. However, just after giving birth, Loki’s mother was horrified after witnessing his snake-like eyes. She ordered her servants to throw him in the Underworld and send word that her child was stillborn. All this happened when Harald was busy with diplomatic issues, so no one could defy the Queen.

Loki’s mother called her newborn son a cursed monster before cold-heartedly throwing him away. She completely broke down after that and insisted on returning to her home. Estrid was hysterical and eventually fell ill. Even in her weakened state, when she learned that Loki was trying to climb his way to the Sun World, she wanted to dispose of him. She declared that it was foretold long before Loki’s birth that he would be the one to slay his father, King Harald. From then on, Elbaf blamed every misfortune on the “Cursed Prince.” As the chapter ends, we see a silhouette of Kid Loki, who stands alone with a weapon in his hand.

One Piece Will Continue to Answer Every Question About Loki

Shueisha

The latest chapter suggests that the Giants didn’t simply hate Loki because of his actions, but it was deeply rooted in them since the time of his birth. Whether it was the prophecy or his appearance, nothing about him was acceptable to the others. Despite having the blood of the Ancient Giants, he was discarded by everyone around him. The Elbaf Arc previously revealed that Loki caused all kinds of mischief in his younger days, including committing arson and letting his Underworld beast loose on the villages.

Perhaps it was his way of demanding attention after living alone for as long as he could remember. It could also be a mean prank against those who didn’t care for his existence. Now that the tragic truth behind his birth is revealed, we will learn more about his past in Elbaf and his relationship with Harald. 14 years ago, Loki was disappointed with Harald’s actions simply because he was building diplomatic relationships with the World Government. However, he was visibly upset after witnessing his death.

Not only that, but at the time, Loki hadn’t consumed the legendary devil fruit either. Since Elbaf had a habit of blaming all their misfortunes on him, it seems they immediately assumed Loki was the murderer. However, Jarul’s silence on the matter suggests there’s a bigger conspiracy at play, and he must be hiding the truth to protect something or someone.