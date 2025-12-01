A Major Demon Slayer Movie Is Coming to 4K Blu-ray (But Not the One You Think)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is coming to 4K Blu-ray with a new release very soon, but it’s probably not the one that’s first and foremost in fans’ minds. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has had an incredibly successful year as following the release of the first Infinity Castle film in theaters earlier this Summer, it has become not only one of the most successful anime films in Japan’s history, but one of the most successful films of the year worldwide. As it continues to make it through international territories, fans are waiting for their chance to check it out at home.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle likely won’t be releasing on home video or digital anytime soon thanks to how well it’s been doing in theaters for the past few months, but thankfully there’s going to be a new 4K Blu-ray release coming our way soon. Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train has announced it’s coming to 4K Blu-ray Ultra HD on January 12th for the first time ever, so fans will get to see the modern classic in a whole new kind of way.

Demon Slayer’s Mugen Train Movie Is Still a Hit

The success of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle might have been one of the biggest surprises of the year, but it still pales in comparison to how well the anime franchise’s first ever movie did in theaters. Mugen Train is still the most successful film in Japan’s box office history, and continues to be one of the most successful anime films ever to release in the United States. It’s even more impressive when you also factor in the fact that it was launched during the prime of the COVID-19 pandemic as well and theatrical visits were limited overall.

Mugen Train was a surprise release coming off the tail end of the first season, and it managed to ride the wave of hype that Demon Slayer had kicked off. The first season of the anime adapting Koyoharu Gotoge’s original manga had its fans, sure, but Episode 19 is where it got the viral kind of worldwide recognition that it enjoys now. And with this new movie coming off the tail end of this hype, Mugen Train then catapulted the anime to the level where fans are now getting a full trilogy of films for its final battles (and each one is going to take over theaters when it hits).

What’s Next for Demon Slayer?

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is going to be exclusive to theaters through the rest of the year, so we won’t get to see home media or digital releases for the film until next year at the earliest. This includes a much longer wait for any potential 4K Blu-ray Ultra HD releases, so fans unfortunately have to be a bit patient to see what’s next (including any potential streaming releases coming in the future).

But it’s also the first film in a brand new trilogy planned to adapt the titular Infinity Castle arc from Koyoharu Gotoge’s original manga, and that means there will be two more films to look forward to. No release windows or dates have yet to be announced as of the time of this writing, however, and fans might have to wait quite a while to see what’s next in this trilogy too.

