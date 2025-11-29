Demon Slayer Highlights Akaza With Special Infinity Castle Trailer

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle has been taking over the world since it launched in theaters across Japan earlier this Summer, and a special new trailer is showing off even more of Akaza’s part in it all. Demon Slayer has been one of the biggest success in theaters around the world through the year, and that success is going to be continuing through to next year as well as the film has no plans to leave theaters at least until the end of 2025. And as it continues to make it through international territories, there are still fun ways to celebrate its milestones.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is finding a ton of theatrical success through its run in China thus far, and will be continuing to be exclusive in theaters for the rest of the year. As there are still many fans who have yet to see the new film for themselves, fans are still getting special trailers highlighting each of the important characters in this first entry of a major new trilogy. You can check out a special trailer highlighting Akaza below.

When Is Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Leaving Theaters?

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is hitting it big in China, and worldwide numbers for the film are reaching impressive new levels. Thanks to that success, those behind Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment have revealed that they don’t have any plans to release the new film outside of theaters for the rest of the year. The film will likely be hitting home video and digital platforms some time next year, but word on any potential release date or window has yet to be revealed as of this time. As long as this first film continues to do well in theaters, there won’t be any rush to do so.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle‘s first film carries the “Akaza’s Return” subtitle for its original release in Japan, and that should tell you how big of a role the Upper Rank plays in the new film. Akaza already made his big impact on the rest of the franchise as he was the one to kill a Hashira right before Tanjiro’s eyes, and his return for the new film anchors it as Tanjiro and the others go on their final fights against Muzan Kibutsuji’s demonic forces.

What’s Next for Demon Slayer?

It’s also important to remember that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle has officially kicked off a brand new trilogy of films adapting the titular Infinity Castle arc from Koyoharu Gotoge’s original manga. The first film being such a success in theaters means it’s not going to be leaving theaters anytime soon, and it also likely means it’s going to be a much longer wait for the follow up films. Release windows or dates have yet to be announced for them as of this time, so fans might want to get ready for the long haul.

It’s also yet to be revealed if Demon Slayer‘s anime will end with the Infinity Castle arc either as there’s still technically one final arc that isn’t an official part of these final battles. But if these films continue to adapt as much material as this first film did, we could end up seeing it all end with a new movie someday.

