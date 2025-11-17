Demon Slayer Cast Celebrates Infinity Castle’s Record-Breaking Success, as Another Milestone Topples

The first installment of the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle trilogy has been breaking one record after another as the story enters its final phase. The Infinity Castle Arc will be adapted into a trilogy film as updates about the upcoming parts remain scarce. On the other hand, Part 1 just crossed the 100 billion yen milestone across the globe, the first Japanese film ever to do so. It even surpassed the overall box office records of several Hollywood hits, including all the Marvel and DC films released this year. The series has set a new standard for the upcoming anime films, which, to be honest, will be difficult to match.

The film is still showing in theaters, even months after its premiere, and its popularity hasn’t diminished a bit. This also means that the film won’t be added to any streaming platforms this year. As fans await further news on the trilogy, two Demon Slayer cast members express their excitement over the film’s success. According to ScreenRant, during this year’s Anime Pasadena, an annual anime and pop culture convention, the English voice actors of Tanjiro Kamado and Nezuko Kamado open up about the film’s massive success.

Demon Slayer Stars Express Excitement Over Infinity Castle’s Massive Success

According to the interview, Abby Trott, the English voice behind Nezuko Kamado, “It’s honestly mind-blowing. Demon Slayer has become something that transcends generations. I’ve seen little kids dressed as Nezuko sitting in IMAX theaters watching an R-rated film! It’s amazing to see something that started so niche now become part of the cultural mainstream.”

She further added, “And as a fan myself, it’s such a gift. I recently saw Princess Mononoke in IMAX — something I never imagined I’d get to do growing up. It shows how far anime has come.”

Additionally, the English voice actor behind Tanjiro Kamado, Zach Aguilar, shared, “It’s surreal. I grew up watching anime, and back then, in middle school, not a lot of people even knew what it was. Sometimes you’d get teased for liking it.”

He further expressed his love for the show, “So to now be part of a show that’s this huge — that’s competing with Hollywood blockbusters — it’s just… speechless, honestly. I never imagined I’d get to be part of something that means so much to so many people. And the wild part? I’m still a fan myself. I love Demon Slayer just as much as everyone else.”

Finally, Aguilar added, “I always knew it would be popular, but not this popular. The fact that it’s breaking global records? That’s just unbelievable.”

The Infinity Castle featured the most difficult fight Tanjiro had in the anime as he faced off against Akaza, the Upper Rank Three. Additionally, the first part of the trilogy also focused on Zenitsu facing off against Kaigaku, the new Upper Rank Six, and Shinobu going against Doma, the Upper Rank Two.

