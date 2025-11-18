Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Won’t Be Streaming Anytime Soon Thanks to New Box Office Update

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle has hit a massive new milestone with its current run in theaters, and it’s proof positive that the film is in no rush to come to streaming anytime soon. Demon Slayer has been one of the biggest anime franchises of the last few years, and there really hasn’t been anything like it. Not only was it a monumental success during the COVID-19 pandemic with the release of Mugen Train (which has still yet to be topped), but its latest feature film effort has become one of the biggest releases of the year overall.

The success of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is a double edged sword, however, because while it’s still making its way through theaters, it’s still guaranteed to find success. The film has officially kicked off its theatrical run in China, and its debut weekend has earned it $52.4 million USD in its first three days alone. This brings the current worldwide total for the film to an impressive $730 million USD, and that means it’s not going to be made available for streaming anytime soon either as there are still some regions seeing it in theaters.

Demon Slayer’s Success Means Fans Will Have to Wait Longer

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle has been a monster of a hit since it hit theaters across Japan earlier this Summer, and really has been breaking one record after another. It’s not only the most successful international film in U.S. box office history, but it’s the second most successful film in Japan’s history too (right behind Mugen Train). This current run in China gives it the potential to eventually make it to the highly sought after $1 billion USD mark, and that’s even more true in a year where very few films had even reached that point.

It’s been a real rollercoaster for Demon Slayer fans as the anime has planted its flag in this current Gen Alpha and later Gen Z demographic as the leading franchise of their age. There’s no real chance that any other anime franchise will reach this level of success in the modern age, and we won’t see another franchise like it for many years to come. Being able to succeed with not only a new anime film, but a new film that continues from a TV series is a wild kind of success. But it’s also a success that means it’s going to be a lot longer before you can watch it in the comfort of your own home.

Why Demon Slayer Won’t Be Streaming

It was already previously revealed by those higher up with Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment that there were no plans for a home release for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle anytime soon. This was then further confirmed by new updates and trailers revealing it was going to be exclusive to theaters for the rest of the year, so it’s not going to have a Blu-ray/DVD or streaming release until 2026 at the earliest. There’s just no monetary motivation to release it sooner either

Demon Slayer is still making bank in theaters, and with such a long tail there’s no reason to rush it out to other platforms and cut that tail short. While it’s no longer available to see in many regions that it released with earlier this year (which means fans can no longer access it even if they wanted to see it again), it’s making so much money that there’s no reason to take it out of theaters yet. It’s good to see the film getting so much success, but it’s meant fans take the hit in the interim.

