5 Anime So Good You Can’t Hate Them Even If You Try

The anime industry is filled with a wide range of genres, offering something for almost every type of audience. From action-packed shonen anime to relaxing slice-of-life stories, there are countless options to choose from. However, while there are many great anime, none are truly perfect. Even high-quality series have certain elements that might make some viewers scoff.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For example, while One Piece and Naruto are considered two of the greatest anime of all time, they are often criticized for different reasons: the former for its pacing and the latter for its fillers. Yet, once in a while, some anime are released that stand out as truly exceptional, with such strong qualities that fans can easily overlook their minor flaws. The following titles are the perfect examples of anime that are nearly impossible to hate, no matter how hard you try.

5) Dragon Ball

Courtesy of Toei Animation

Considered the anime that made the industry famous, there is surely no reason for anyone who has watched the series, even once, or glanced at it during their childhood, to hate it. Akira Toriyama’s Dragon Ball franchise and its anime adaptation, based on the manga, are not just anime but nostalgic emotions. This series is regarded as the one that started the norm of using transformations to highlight character growth, a concept every shonen series has followed since.

With new installments of the franchise being discussed and a recent anime release taking the fandom by storm, it’s clear that fans have nothing but love for it. It’s likely that even for another decade or two, the Dragon Ball franchise will continue to hold its place as one of the most beloved entries in anime history, untouched by hate.

4) Spy x Family

Image Courtesy of WIT Studio/CloverWorks

Spy x Family isn’t the only anime on this list produced by WIT Studio, but the reasons for both anime being here are quite different. Spy x Family stands out as a laid-back series that anyone can enjoy without ever disliking it, as nearly every element in it is simply adorable. Starting with Anya, the show delivers a lighthearted comedy where a child throwing a tantrum during a secret mission becomes irresistibly charming to watch.

Meanwhile, the budding romance between Loid and Yor, who come together as a fake family, is something anyone can find themselves rooting for. The added elements of intrigue and action serve as the perfect cherry on top.

3) Demon Slayer

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

The anime series that has taken the world by storm, by continuously breaking records no one imagined, surely fits the criteria of being beloved by almost everyone. The only reason someone might dislike Demon Slayer is because of how incredibly popular it has become. While the shonen formula of the series is undoubtedly part of its appeal, the true standout element is its captivating animation.

With crisp, fluid animation that highlights even the smallest details, the series keeps viewers mesmerized. Even the most annoying traits, such as Zenitsu’s constant yelling, have become iconic aspects that fans have grown fond of and can’t imagine the series without. Demon Slayer is a perfect anime that you could confidently recommend to anyone new to the medium without worrying they might dislike it, because it’s simply that good.

2) Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Image Courtesy of Studio Bones

The final two entries on this list prove that, at the end of the day, the gold standard is how well the anime is written. Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, brought to life by Studio Bones, had been in first place on MyAnimeList, an anime fan community website, for years, and the reason was simple: it was beloved by all types of fans in the anime industry.

From good animation to an increasingly compelling narrative, the series never falls short of its engaging storytelling, with even the side characters adding depth that proves they are there for a reason. If there is any reason to dislike this anime, it might be the fourth episode, as its sensitive and disturbing scenes can catch viewers off guard. However, in reality, it shows that the series doesn’t shy away from exploring various depths.

1) Attack on Titan

At the end of the day, for an anime to become truly beloved by every audience, it shouldn’t just have good-quality animation and an intriguing narrative; it needs a strong hook from the very beginning, and with consistent twists along the way is what makes a series truly deserving of being called perfect, and frankly, Attack on Titan delivers exactly that.

From the start, Attack on Titan keeps viewers on the edge of their seats, constantly seeking more answers as twist after twist grounds the series in realistic elements that no one expected from what began as a highly fictional story. With harsh real-world themes at its core, it almost feels like watching a lost chapter of human history. On top of that, its exceptional animation, OSTs, and characters make Attack on Titan the definition of a perfect anime, one that’s impossible to hate, no matter how hard you try.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!