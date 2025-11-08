Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Disappoints Fans With Latest Release Update

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle has shared a new update about its immediate future, and fans can’t help but be disappointed by the fact it won’t be readily available to watch before next year at the earliest. Demon Slayer has been taking over theaters ever since it made its debut in Japan earlier this Summer, and it’s showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon as the franchise is preparing to launch across China. As the film potentially edges closer to an all time high box office with China, Demon Slayer fans in other regions are still hoping to see it themselves.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle has had an incredible run in theaters, and like most films, it’s not planning to have a home media or streaming release anytime soon. The latest trailer highlighting the Water Hashira, Giyu Tomioka, in the upcoming film, and once again confirms it’s only going to be in theaters exclusively for the rest of the year. Unfortunately for fans in many territories, the film isn’t accessible in theaters anymore as it has moved on in favor of newer releases.

Demon Slayer Is Exclusive to Theaters for the Rest of 2025

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is still within the midst of its worldwide theatrical run as many more fans in other international territories get their chance to finally check it out in action, but those who have already gotten the chance in the region will need to wait longer to see the film either again or for the first time if they missed out. The film has no need to rush to streaming or other digital releases either as it’s still making quite a bit of bank across theaters to this very day.

It’s just disappointing in the fact that it’s only going to be available in a format that you can’t quite easily visit. It’s a tough pill to swallow considering that anime fans are used to seeing something stream shortly after its release, but it’s also something that is just a unique kind of situation. Anime films are releasing much faster around the world than they used to be, but fans still aren’t used to the traditional movie release circuit. It usually takes several months after a film hits theaters before it comes to home formats, and only speeds up when a film underperforms. That’s obviously not the case here.

What Does This Mean for Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 2?

But what is likely the worst aspect of this news, and the fact that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is still succeeding in theaters, is that we’re likely not going to see that second film anytime soon. The second film is likely going to have as strong of a promotional effort as the first film, and is likely going to need as much of a lead in time ahead of its debut. Which means at least a year of promotions and teases.

If the first film is going to be theaters at least until 2026, the second film is going to be fairly quiet before that point. The second film will start to be revealed heading into its debut, which is more likely going to be 2027 at the very earliest considering how long each of the films is going to take to make and promote.

