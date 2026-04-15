Adult Swim Confirms Major 2026 Crossover (And It’s Landing Sooner Than You Think)

Adult Swim fans are still reeling from the final episode of Smiling Friends, with the animators confirming that they would bring the story of Charlie, Pim, and the other bizarre animated characters to an end with season three. Luckily, the Cartoon Network programming block still has plenty of major drops in the near future. Later this year, the ninth season of Rick & Morty is set to debut, with the spin-off series, President Curtis, also set to land in 2026. In a surprising development, Adult Swim has announced that a crossover with one of professional wrestling’s biggest companies is arriving sooner than you might expect.

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On April 16th, later this week, Adult Swim is teaming up with AEW, aka All Elite Wrestling, on a brand new series dubbed Tales From The Top Rope. While the series has been confirmed to release on AEW’s official YouTube channel, Cartoon Network hasn’t confirmed that it will be adding the show to its roster. Alongside a new animated trailer to build up anticipation for the collaboration, the series will at least feature AEW stars, including the Young Bucks, Toni Storm, and Darby Allin. AEW had previously worked with Adult Swim thanks to a Rick & Morty collaboration, though this new series is definitely taking things up a notch. You can check out the first trailer below via AEW’s official Instagram account.

AEW’s Crossovers

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AEW has been doing a full-court press when it comes to competing with the WWE and getting the organization’s name out there. For example, All Elite Wrestling has teamed up with the heroes of the DC Comics Universe to create a comic book crossover, stepped into the world of Game of Thrones with House of the Dragon, and even participated in Shark Week. With this week set to see the WWE’s biggest event, WrestleMania, to return to Las Vegas, it makes sense that AEW would release a project of its own.

One surprising method that All Elite Wrestling has taken the world of pop culture by storm is with some of its professional wrestlers starring in major Hollywood endeavors. Such is the case with Samoa Joe, the grappler who has taken on the role of Sweettooth in Peacock’s Twisted Metal, the video game adaptation that released two successful seasons, with a third on the way. Last year, we here at ComicBook.com had the chance to speak with Joe about his role as the live-action adaptation’s villain, who drives an ice cream truck.

“Wow, well there’s pros and cons to each,” Samoa Joe confirmed when it came to the worlds of professional wrestling and Hollywood, “and I’ve said this a few times, but I think when it comes to pro wrestling, you kind of have to be on for one take. It’s gotta be perfect, it’s gotta be live, and it’s got to go, and then you’re done.”

What do you think of this unique crossover between Adult Swim and All Elite Wrestling? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!