AEW Icon Reveals How Much Tougher Twisted Metal Is Than Wrestling

After a two-year wait, Twisted Metal season 2 has finally arrived, and the series hasn’t lost a step. In fact, it’s even picked up some speed, as after getting to know the players in season 1, season 2 actually shifts into full tournament mayhem. Part of that equation is the lethal and sadistic madman known as Sweet Tooth, who is once again brought to life brilliantly by AEW star Samoa Joe. ComicBook had the chance to catch up with Samoa Joe at San Diego Comic-Con, and that’s when the AEW favorite revealed just how much tougher filming Twisted Metal is than wrestling in the ring.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When asked which one was tougher, Joe said, “Wow, well there’s pros and cons to each, and I’ve said this a few times, but I think when it comes to pro wrestling, you kind of have to be on for one take. It’s gotta be perfect, it’s gotta be live, and it’s got to go and then you’re done.”

Play video

“Whereas in this world, you have to have a great take 30 times in a row, 40 times in a row, it’s an exercise in stamina,” Joe said. “So yeah, as far as the stamina test, this is a much more difficult endeavor for me at least.”

ComicBook’s Chris Killian then asked if we could ever see Samoa Joe enter the ring for a match in full Sweet Tooth gear, and perhaps even bringing the Ice Cream truck to really set things off. “Absolutely, I’d absolutely consider, yeah, yes. Yes, 100%. That’d be a blast, I’d be totally down for that,” Joe said. “We gotta find out, how do we do that?”

It looks like the gears are now in motion, and hopefully, at an AEW pay-per-view down the line, we actually get to see Samoa Joe go full Sweet Tooth in the ring. Joe’s one of the most intimidating stars in the ring already, so adding an insane Clown Mask and Sweet Tooth’s penchant for brutality will only make him 10 times scarier. Good luck to whoever his opponent happens to be that day.

Twisted Metal currently boasts a 79% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and the audience score is even higher, sitting at an impressive 93%. Fans can watch the first three episodes of season 2 right now on Peacock, and two new episodes will release every Thursday each week. The final three episodes of season 2 will stream on Peacock on August 28th. You can find the official description for season 2 below.

“The stakes couldn’t be higher as John Doe (Anthony Mackie) and Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz) risk their lives to compete in a dangerous demolition derby tournament. The prize? A single wish, their greatest heart’s desire, granted,” reads the official synopsis. “The only problem is 16 other drivers have wishes of their own … It’s too bad not all of them will survive.”

What have you thought of Twisted Metal season 2 so far? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things TV and wrestling with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!