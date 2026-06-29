13 Years Later, Crunchyroll’s Acclaimed Fantasy Unveils New Movie Trailer After Major Delay

Crunchyroll is the largest global streaming platform for anime fans, home to countless beloved shows and films. One of them is the award-winning dark fantasy Puella Magi Madoka Magica. The series centers around magical girls and remains one of the most shocking anime of all time. The series initially released its first season in 2011 before returning with sequel films in 2012 and 2013. In 2021, in order to commemorate the anime’s 10th anniversary, a revival film, Puella Magi Madoka Magica the Movie – Walpurgisnacht: Rising, was announced. However, it was hit with several delays even after confirming a 2024 release window. After resolving the production issues, the film will hit the Japanese theatres on August 28th, 2026.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unfortunately, the initial release is limited to Japanese theatres since there’s been no confirmation of an international theatrical release. Fans can expect an update shortly after its premiere. As the release date draws closer, the official YouTube channel of Aniplex revealed the main trailer. The trailer introduces the premise of the film along with the beloved characters who will get entangled in yet another dangerous incident.

What Is Puella Magi Madoka Magica About?

Play video

This original story centers around two middle school girls, Madoka Kaname and Sayaka Miki, whose ordinary lives take drastic turns after encountering Kyuubey, a mysterious magical familiar. The familiar offers the girls an offer to grant any one of their wishes if they become magical girls.

Should they accept his offer, the girls can gain enough power to fulfill their dreams. However, Homura Akemi, a new transfer student and a magical girl, wants to stop them from accepting the offer. As someone who has already accepted the offer, she knows that there’s more to it than meets the eye. Although she implies there will be a major price to pay, once things are set in motion, there’s no way of changing what has been done.

What to Expect From The Upcoming Madoka Magica Movie

Image Courtesy of SHAFT

The upcoming film is an official sequel to the 2013 film and confirms the return of the staff members and voice actors from the previous anime season and films. The previous films follow the girls of Mitakihara living their daily lives while also fighting against evil as magical girls. However, Homura senses something ominous beneath the peaceful atmosphere while others remain oblivious to the danger lurking in the shadows. As her suspicion grows, she notices that someone who shouldn’t even exist is living among them and has already blended with the group.

The film primarily follows Homura as she aims to uncover the truth behind the mysterious circumstances. The upcoming film will pick up the story from where the previous film left off, bringing a new set of challenges for the young girls. Along with the latest trailer, the film also revealed the theme song Kanata, performed by FictionJunction, best known for the ending theme of Demon Slayer Season 1, the opening theme of Pandora Hearts, and more.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!



