After Only 2 Years, Major Shonen Jump Series Officially Ends With Final Chapter – Read Now

It’s the end of year another major series within the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine as it has released its final chapter after only two years of serialization. This year has seen a few major releases come to an end with the magazine, but this Summer has been one of the strangest thus far. With even more new series making their debuts earlier this June, fans had expected more series to be cancelled. What instead has happened is that the longer running series are ending one after another.

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Genki Ono’s Hima-ten! first signaled it was going to end earlier this Spring when Ono revealed that the series was heading into its final volume’s worth of material in the near future, and now that has come to pass. With the release of Chapter 96 serving as its final chapter overall, Hima-ten! has now officially come to an end with Shonen Jump after a little less than two years of running within the magazine. But did it have a good ending?

Hima-ten! Ends in Shonen Jump With Chapter 96

Courtesy of Shueisha

Hima-ten! Chapter 96 indeed serves as the final chapter of Genki Ono’s manga following the penultimate chapter release last week. After turning down but Kanna and even Himari (who fans had expected Tenichi Iemori to end up with at the end of the series given she’s the core of it), Tenichi ends up confessing to Honoka Kanai. She had revealed to him in a letter that she’s loved him since their middle school days, and Tenichi never once really wavered from his crush on her even with the new women popping up in his life.

With the final chapter then officially confirming that the two indeed start dating, and Tenichi thanking Himari for how much she’s helped him become a better person, it’s all resolved. Himari ends up wanting to become best friends with Tenichi and their friendship continues five years into the future. Tenichi and Honoka dated all through the rest of high school and university, and live as a happy couple together. Kanna continues to rise through the ranks as a model, and Himari’s company is growing every day as it’s clear her crush on Tenichi helped give her the push to move forward to.

Does Hima-ten Have a Good Ending?

Shueisha

Hima-ten! first made its debut in 2024 with a ton of promise with Shonen Jump. Genki Ono’s art was already sharp, and it stood out in contrast as the only romance focused series in the magazine. It was nostalgic in the way it introduced its main heroines in quick succession, and Tenichi as a main character had a strong will of his own and only really faltered when it came to each of the girls confessing to him. But even with all of that said, he rarely felt too challenged either.

Hima-ten! wraps up with less than 100 chapters, but it does feel like it ultimately didn’t have enough teeth for Shonen Jump itself. It never really had any big moments of drama, nor did Tenichi at any point seem like he was going to end up with anyone than his initial crush. In that sense the series’ ending is a good one as it called its shot early, but there’s indeed an argument to be made that Tenichi and Himari had a much stronger connection that doesn’t feel resolved by this ending.

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