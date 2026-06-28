3 Major Things I Learned From Bleach’s Final Season Premiere

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has debuted the first three episodes of its final season early in theaters as part of a limited screening event, and here are three major takeaways from those first few episodes. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 – The Calamity is the final season of this long running TV anime franchise finally adapting the full length of Tite Kubo’s original manga. Which means this grand finale will have things fans have wanted to see in action for many years at this point.

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Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4‘s first three episodes pick up right where it all left off, and going in it’s going to be absolutely necessary to be fully caught up with it all. There is no real time spent recapping prior events to get you back up to speed as it’s all full steam ahead towards the explosive finale. As for the first three episodes of the final season, here are three things you need to know about what’s to come.

3). How Much of the Manga Episodes 1-3 Cover

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The first three episodes of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 – The Calamity adapt Chapters 661 through around the first couple of pages for Chapter 668 by the end of the third episode. With 686 of Bleach‘s manga chapters overall, this means that there will be about 25 chapters of material across its final cour of episodes. It’s yet to be fully revealed how many episodes fans can expect to see with this final season, but with about six or seven chapters across its first three episodes, we’ll likely get a 12 episode season here. It’s fairly speedy when you get down to it.

It’s not that it’s adapting this material at a fast pace or anything of that nature, however. This final slate of chapters really is just nothing but fights. These fights are going to go along at a quick pace, and there’s even one fight settled within these three episodes. It’s a big fight for Yoruichi and Urahara, and fans even get to see some of the long awaited moments for them (like a fan-favorite Yoruichi transformation form the manga) in action at last.

2). New Anime Original Scenes for Orihime and More

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While these episodes are adapting a ton of material from the original Bleach manga, it’s already evident that there is room for new material for the anime’s version of the story. Much like the first three seasons of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War thus far, there are some extra scenes included in these first three episodes that weren’t seen in the manga version. There are extended moments in the fight between Uryu and Jugram, there’s an extra moment where the Vizards get into the action, and most importantly there’s much more of Orihime.

Ichigo and Orihime headed into this initial confrontation with Yhwach in the original Bleach manga, but she gets much more to do in the anime’s version of the events. She still gets a big moment where we see just how worried she is about Ichigo falling into his rage in this fight only to discover how calm he is, but there are other moments that the anime gives her where she’s the only one standing against Yhwach. It’s such a cool addition to this fight for her as a character the closer we get to the grand finale (and her future with Ichigo).

1). Brand New Forms Designed By Kubo Himself

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The coolest reveal of these first three episodes, however, is the fact that we’ll be getting to see some brand new transformations never revealed in the manga. The focus of much of these first episodes is the fight between Uryu and Jugram, and Jugram reveals just how broken of an ability The Almighty truly is. It’s taken even further with Jugram getting a brand new form with the use of his ability, and it was revealed by Tite Kubo in a special clip with the premiere screening that he designed this new form himself.

Kubo has had a very close hand in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, and explained in a behind the scenes featurette during the screening that he gave a ton of details to the anime’s staff. This included everything from detailing how a certain character would feel during a particular scene, to designing a brand new form for Jugram for the anime. This teases he’ll be adding much more in these final episodes, so that’s plenty of reason to be excited for what’s next.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 – The Calamity will be making its full debut on July 25th as part of the Summer 2026 anime schedule, so it won’t be too much longer before we get to see the rest of it in action. What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!