Crunchyroll’s Major Action Fantasy Ends Latest Season With a Major Twist

The Spring 2026 anime season is almost over, which means almost all of the new series will reach their finale. Before the exciting Summer 2026 season drops, Wistoria: Wand and Sword Season 2 will reach their anticipated conclusion. Written by Fujino Omori and illustrated by Aoi Toshi, the manga debuted its anime adaptation in the Summer of 2024. After making fans wait for less than two years, the anime returned with a second season with more intense battles and higher stakes than ever. Of course, as the largest streaming platform for anime fans across the globe, Crunchyroll has long since attained the rights to stream new episodes weekly whenever it’s broadcasting.

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Both anime seasons are available in regions across North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, India, and Southeast Asia. Additionally, the English dub of Season 2 is two weeks behind, and the new episodes drop at the same time as the subbed. Since the anime is all set for its finale on June 28th, 2026, Omori shared a special message with fans, hyping up the finale.

Wistoria: Wand and Sword Author Teases a Bittersweet Finale

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Following the broadcast of Season 2 Episode 11, Omori shared on his official X handle, “Thank you for episode 23! I was truly moved to finally see the grand magic spell battle I’ve always wanted to do, animated.”

He also thanked the anime staff before hyping the finale, “To all the staff and cast who poured their souls into it, thank you so, so much!!! The next episode will be the finale of anime season 2 as well. It’s bittersweet, but please stick with us until the very end.”

The latest episode of Wistoria: Wand and Sword featured a battle between Elfaria and Zeo over which one of them would get to have Will in their faction. It was pretty much obvious since the beginning that Will was supposed to join Elfaria’s faction, considering their history and the fact that they both waited six years to reunite. However, Zeo’s sudden interest in Will changes everything, and the situation will be resolved in the season finale.

The Story Enters a Crucial Phase in Wistoria: Wand and Sword Season 2

While the first season was setting up the premise with a prologue, the story is finally taking shape in the latest season. The truth behind Will’s origin and the role he has to play in the future also comes to light. However, unaware of the reason behind his birth, Will continues to climb to the top one step at a time. The Tower of the Magia Vander seemed completely out of reach during the first season, but Wil and his friends finally made it there.

While it would’ve been impossible for him to enter the Tower otherwise, his feats at the Terminalia were recognized by the Academy, enlisting him as one of the Mages who created his own magic. However, Will’s journey continues to get even more arduous from this point on, and there’s more to come. While the Tower welcomes new recruits in each faction, the villains have also begun making their move for the fated day.

It’s said that during that day, the sky barrier protecting the world from the Celestial Host will fall apart, and even the Magia Vander wouldn’t be able to stop chaos from unleashing into the world. When that happens, a lone sword will rise and save the world. There is no doubt that Will is the one mentioned in the prophecy, which is why he needs to unlock the true extent of his powers before that day comes.

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