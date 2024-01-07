Adult Swim to Debut New Eric Andre Special

Eric André is returning to Adult Swim very soon with a brand new comedy special making its big premiere! The Eric Andre Show is one of the long running live-action comedy shows that fans have loved to watch with Adult Swim over the years, and the sixth season of the series wrapped up its run last year. While it has yet to be announced whether or not the show will return to Adult Swim with a seventh run, Eric André is getting ready to team up with Adult Swim once more for a special broadcast of a new comedy show on the network later this month.

"Eric André Live Near Broadway" is a new comedy special feature André that will be premiering with Adult Swim on Thursday, January 19th at midnight ET/PT. This is a filmed half hour comedy special that took place at Terminal 5 in New York City with several guest appearances included Emmy and Tony winning star Billy Porter. The special will also be available for streaming with Max the next day if you miss it, and André teases the special as such, "We're spilling ranch-covered nightmares across America, and now we're entering your home thanks to Adult Swim."

Where to Watch The Eric Andre Show

The Eric Andre Show recently wrapped up Season 6 of its run with Adult Swim last year, and you can currently find all seasons of the series now streaming with Hulu. Guest stars for the season included the likes of Natasha Lyonne, Jaleel White, Blac Chyna, Jon Hamm, Raven-Symoné, Diplo, Daymond John, Meagan Good, Rico Nasty, Waka Flocka Flame, Tinashe, Cypress Hill, Lil Yachty, and more. Adult Swim teases The Eric Andre Show Season 6 as such:

"Invoking the tantric swag of sex god EROS, season six is guaranteed to be the most high-octane, stone cold, no holds barred, mind-blowing, emotionally mature late night show in the history of mankind. Eric is back behind the desk like never before; ripped, shredded, full of energy, complete with beads of sweat dripping down from his taut nips onto his glistening six pack abs. Watch pampered celebrities regret their choices, rappers get the runaround, and a slate of street pranks so egregious they collectively inspired a record 30 phone calls to 911."

