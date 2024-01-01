Rick and Morty Season 7 Episodes Ranked Worst to Best

#10 - Rise of the Numbericons: The Movie Rick and Morty Season 7 broke ground in a lot of ways, but there's one way that it really shouldn't attempt again as "Rise of the Numbericons: The Movie" was the first episode in the series without a single appearance from Rick himself. It's not the worst idea on paper as there are plenty of characters in Rick and Morty that fans would love to see more of a focus on, but this was probably not a great idea to test it all out with. Mr. Goldenfold is one of those characters we'd like to see more of, but making him a secondary player to a returning Ice-T was where those problems began. Playing off a post-credits stinger years later, "Rise of the Numbericons: The Movie" covered a lot on a short time but didn't really have a lot to say. It was fast paced, but didn't feel like anything really happened. It's not that all of the jokes were bad, it's just the good stuff wasn't outweighed by the bad here. At least the real Ice-T got to show up. prevnext

#9 - How Poopy Got His Poop Back Rick and Morty Season 7 had a lot of changes behind the scenes before it premiered, so the first episode was going to have a high hurdle to overcome regardless. It's unfortunate that the season got off to such a rough start considering what came later, but "How Poopy Got His Poop Back" really wasn't the best first impression for this new wave of episodes. Even without any potential voice actor changes ahead of the season, this was a story that really wouldn't have worked as a premiere. It didn't have the big lore hook of previous premieres, nor did it have any of the jokes that fans were hoping to see. Finally giving Mr. Poopybutthole a focus episode of its own is another one of those ideas that sounds fun on paper, but not even Hugh Jackman as a guest star (and a special appearance from the Predator) was enough to help this rather slow paced groaner. prevnext

#8 - Air Force Wong "Air Force Wong" is a solid episode, but it's biggest issue is that it's a few great episode ideas crammed into a less good package overall. This episode has a big key character moment as Rick reunites with Unity for the first time in years, but it also has him revealing that he's been keeping up with his therapy sessions with Dr. Wong. At the same time, it's the annual episode in which Rick deals with his greatest rival, President Curtis, so it all seems sort of half-baked because none of these ideas can get their full due. It's especially notable when Rick's reunion with Unity doesn't hit the right character beat as it should since they simply can't get as much time as it needs with everything else going on. It just all felt like a part one to something later. prevnext

#7 - Wet Kuat Amortican Summer Rick and Morty Season 7 had unfortunately pushed the members of the Smith Family to the sidelines for the much of the season, but thankfully there was one episode where Summer got to be in the spotlight. This episode helped to further flesh out how Rick respects her and sees her differently from Morty, and lets Summer show off more of her action movie chops again after Season 6, but it's weighed down by its one single joke. It starts off with a fun potential idea where Morty and Summer fight over an attribute slider, but then soon becomes an extended Total Recall riff that only focuses on the Kuato of it all. If Morty saying "Open your mind!" turned you off, it certainly doesn't help to hear it hundreds of more times. prevnext

#6 - Mort: Ragnarick "Mort: Ragnarick" just barely missed out on the top five spot on this list, and it was a pretty tough call as five episodes this season have been some of the best in years. This one just misses out because you have to split hairs thanks to the strength of the top episodes. This one has some of the funniest jokes in the season, but the second half of the episode isn't as strong as the first. While the initial premise sees Rick and Morty taking over Valhalla and mining some fun humor out of it, it sort of devolves into one running joke of them being killed over and over. While a fun running gag, it's the kind of running gag that doesn't really expand into bigger areas (outside of the Universal Monsters also being killed briefly). It just feels like this one didn't go far enough and could've had more in the tank. prevnext

#5 - The Jerrick Trap There was only one episode that focused on Jerry this season, and it's really one of the best. "The Jerrick Trap" expands more of Rick's changing dynamic with Jerry as the two steadily grow closer with one another, but quite literally removes the barrier between them. After putting a dark twist on a standard body swap episode, the episode then explores a pretty unique idea where Rick and Jerry are both one another, but not really Rick and Jerry either. It leads to a pretty raw episode where the two of their hidden thoughts are made known to one another in the process. It also led to a fun episode where the two actually hang out as friends for once, and that's something we're going to want to see more of in the future. prevnext

#4 - Rickfending Your Mort "Rickfending Your Mort" is the annual anthology episode of the season, but has some very fun jokes that come out of it. The elaborate series of gun jokes was probably the best laugh getter of the season overall, the reveal that it was really Rick and Morty on trial by the Observers the entire time was a great way to enter the second act, and it served an overall story purpose as it helped Rick to get out of his funk after beating Rick Prime and sets the duo on a fun new path into the future. It was a much needed reset button after everything that happened in the midseason, and ended up kicking off what could be the next phase of the series itself. We're going to look back on this one fondly. prevnext

#3 - That's Amorte "That's Amorte" is one of the most well balanced episodes of the Season 7. It was the first episode of the season where we got to see Morty in an extended capacity, and it was one of the wildest uses of him yet. It's not only an episode like many others where Morty makes things worse by trying to fix them, but it's also an episode that takes a frank look at capitalism and the humanity that's ruined as a result of chasing it. It's a rollercoaster of an episode that toes the line of being crass by taking on heavier subject matters, but never quite stops being funny as it's such an otherworldly idea that only this show can get away with. And those final minutes? Hard to top. prevnext

#2 - Unmortricken "Unmortricken" took Rick and Morty fans by surprise by not only bringing back Evil Morty and Rick Prime in the same episode, but brought them in at the middle of the season. It's the season's lore heavy episode that helps to expand the overall canon, but it's probably the most rewarding canonical entry the series has ever given. It's played completely straight (without any of the usual irony to undercut it), and we get some of the hugest developments yet. It was both a reveal that Evil Morty was really the true threat we thought him to be all along, and a reveal that Rick Prime wasn't going to be the multi-season villain that we expected him to be. It's an episode full of huge developments that has changed Rick for the future of the series as now he needs to be on a path to discover a new purpose after defeating his greatest foe. But with Evil Morty out there in the multiverse, and the reveal that there really is no way to save Diane, it's the kind of episode that has huge ramifications for the series as a whole...even if we didn't see too many of those aftershocks yet in this season. prevnext