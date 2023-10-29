Some of Adult Swim's Anime Series Are Disappearing Online

It seems the fallout of Warner Bros. Discovery's animation purge is far from over. You might have thought the lambasted decision to shortchange its animation catalog would have stayed the company's hand, but that is not the case. Not long ago, reports confirmed several digital platforms had lost access to hit animated series like Infinity Train. And now, new reports confirm some anime series were also waylaid by the move.

As it turns out, Blade Runner: Black Lotus and Fena: Pirate Princess were hit by the move. Before the latest round of Warner Bros. Discovery changes, these two anime series were available for purchase on Apple as well as Microsoft. Now, the pair are no longer available.

Fena: Pirate Princess and Blade Runner: Black Lotus appear to be removed from digital stores, alongside Close Enough, Infinity Train, OK KO, etc. A real shame since many of these shows were still selling and Fena and BR were highlighted on iTunes as Top Shows only a few weeks ago pic.twitter.com/5vhRY2Z44g — arguingmeadows.com on BlueSky (@ArguingMeadows) October 26, 2023

You can imagine the disappointment fans are feeling now that anime is on the chopping block. After all, these original Adult Swim projects were met with solid reviews upon their release, and they still charted on digital retailers. Now, you can only watch Blade Runner: Black Lotus and Fena: Pirate Princess through Crunchyroll though there is a catch. The anime streaming service only has the subs of these shows, so the anime shows have lost access to their English dubs. That is, unless you bought the dubs digitally and found some way to rip them to a disc.

Given the growth of anime in the past decade, a number of big-name brands have embraced it with open arms. From Netflix to Disney and Amazon, anime is a major player in the entertainment industry. It is hard to imagine why Warner Bros. Discovery would limit access to these two originals, but it must exist. These shows were surely restricted for the same reason Warner Bros. Discovery cut off other projects like OK KO. And now, it is the fans who are suffering for the move.

What do you think about this latest report? Did you ever expect the Warner Bros. Discovery cuts to hit anime? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB with your take!