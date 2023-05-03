Adult Swim is getting ready for the premiere of its next big series following Unicorn: Warriors Eternal with the first trailer for the returning The Eric Andre Show Season 6! The Eric Andre Show is one of the most chaotic offerings on Adult Swim, so it was no surprise to find out that the series would be returning for a sixth season. Announced to be in the works last year, Eric Andre has teased that Season 6 would be the wildest season of The Eric Andre Show yet. Now fans have gotten a tease as to what is coming our way.

The Eric Andre Show Season 6 is set to premiere with Adult Swim on June 4th at midnight EST, and now fans have gotten their first look at what to expect from this new wave of episodes with the very first trailer showing off some wild pranks, all sorts of new guest hosts and stars, and a seemingly more unhinged Eric Andre than ever before. You can check out the first trailer for The Eric Andre Show Season 6 below as released by Adult Swim:

The Eric Andre Show Season 6: What to Know

The Eric Andre Show premieres with Adult Swim on June 4th at midnight EST, and will premiere in over 100 countries and in 19 languages. Guests teased to appear in The Eric Andre Show Season 6 include the likes of Natasha Lyonne, Jaleel White, Blac Chyna, Jon Hamm, Raven-Symoné, Diplo, Daymond John, Meagan Good, Rico Nasty, Waka Flocka Flame, Tinashe, Cypress Hill, Lil Yachty, and more. Co-hosts for The Eric Andre Show Season 6 include Felipe Esparza, Reese W, Krft Punk, and an ominously named "FRIDGE KEEPER."

Adult Swim teases The Eric Andre Show Season 6 as such, "Invoking the tantric swag of sex god EROS, season six is guaranteed to be the most high-octane, stone cold, no holds barred, mind-blowing, emotionally mature late night show in the history of mankind. Eric is back behind the desk like never before; ripped, shredded, full of energy, complete with beads of sweat dripping down from his taut nips onto his glistening six pack abs. Watch pampered celebrities regret their choices, rappers get the runaround, and a slate of street pranks so egregious they collectively inspired a record 30 phone calls to 911."

What are you hoping to see from The Eric Andre Show Season 6? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!