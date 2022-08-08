Rick and Morty Shares Adult Swim Festival Panel Highlights: Watch

Rick and Morty will soon be returning to TV next month with Season 6 of the series, and Adult Swim is celebrating by sharing all of the highlights from the series' big panel during Adult Swim Festival this weekend! With the next season of the series hitting later this Fall, there have been many questions about what to expect from the series following that fifth season's finale. But with more of the teases Rick and Morty has dropped about the future, there are even more questions being raised about what to expect as fans don't really know how to approach this coming season.

Rick and Morty was one of the many series Adult Swim celebrated during Adult Swim Festival with a panel featuring series writer Nick Rutherford and the voice behind Summer Smith, Spencer Grammer. This panel featured the duo teasing about what to expect from the coming season while reflecting on everything that had come before. While it's far from the entire panel as streamed through the virtual Adult Swim Festivals of the past, it's still a fun look into the special event that not every fan was able to attend. Check out the video below from Adult Swim:

While much of the panel remains a mystery to the rest of us, what has become even more of a mystery was the special teaser dropped during the event. Ahead of Season 6, Rick and Morty has launched a mysterious "Wormageddon" website that seems to connect to a dangerous new being that might be unleashed with the next season of the series. It's hard to tell whether or not this will actually lead to something within the new episodes or will be a special event outside of the series, but it's certainly just more of the mysteries stacking on top of one another.

Rick and Morty Season 6 premieres on Adult Swim on Sunday, September 4th at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT. As for what to expect from the new season, Adult Swim teases Season 6 as such, "It's season six and Rick and Morty are back! Pick up where we left them, worse for wear and down on their luck. Will they manage to bounce back for more adventures? Or will they get swept up in an ocean of piss! Who knows?! Piss! Family! Intrigue! A bunch of dinosaurs! More piss! Another can't miss season of your favorite show."

