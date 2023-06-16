Adult Swim Announces New Series Produced by King of the Hill Creators

The Annecy Film Festival will shine a light on animation on an annual basis and 2023's event is no different. With Warner Bros coming in hot via updates for the likes of Rick And Morty, Clone High, Velma, and many other returning franchises, the company has revealed a first look at a new entry for Adult Swim. Common Side Effects might be a new animated series but it has some legends in the animation field working to bring it to life.

Common Side Effects will focus on two former high school lab partners who find themselves unraveling a conspiracy involving pharmaceutical companies and a mushroom. It is created by Joe Bennett and Steve Hely and will be produced by the minds behind King of The Hill, Mike Judge and Greg Daniels. At present, Common Side Effects has not revealed a release date for the surreal series.

(Photo: Warner Bros)

Common Side Effects of The Hill

Here's how Adult Swim describes the upcoming series that is produced by the creators of King of The Hill, "Common Side Effects follows former high school lab partners Marshall and Frances who begin to unravel a conspiracy involving big pharma and the federal government to suppress knowledge of a rare mushroom that may hold the key to curing all the world's diseases."

The President of Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, and Boomerang said this about the upcoming series, stating that it was the perfect fit for the programming block, "Tonally, this is like nothing else in animation right now, so we knew immediately that 'Common Side Effects' belonged on Adult Swim. Mike, Greg and this entire team have such deep pedigrees in the comedy and animation worlds, and this new series will tackle everything from government corruption to the pharmaceutical industry through their unique and hilarious perspectives."

Suzanna Makkos, Executive Vice President for Adult Swim and Max's original programming, shared her thoughts on the future series, "From the moment we heard the idea for 'Common Side Effects' we knew it was the perfect tone for our animation brand. The series is based on a thought-provoking idea that is totally original and brought to life with complicated, larger-than-life characters. We look forward to introducing this special show to the world."

What has been the biggest announcement from this year's Annecy so far? Are you hyped for Common Side Effects? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Adult Swim.