Adult Swim Offers Entire Fan-Favorite Series in Killer Deal

Adult Swim has created some of the biggest animated originals in its long history as a part of Cartoon Network. With some of its major series coming to a close with series finales including the likes of Metalocalypse, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, and The Venture Bros, one of the fan-favorite shows is being offered for an amazingly low price. While some of Adult Swim's biggest originals are nearing their end, or have already come to an end, the Cartoon Network programming block is continuing to create some major animated series.

The deal in question just so happens to offer fans the entirety of The Venture Bros series for the low price of $10 USD. While the sale doesn't include the latest series finale, the movie with the hilarious title of The Venture Bros: Radiant is The Blood of The Baboon Heart, the deal still includes seven seasons. Considering how reliant the series is on continuity, getting a refresher on past events before diving into the grand finale is almost a necessity. Recently, we here at ComicBook.com had the opportunity to chat with co-creator Jackson Publick and Doc Hammer, discussing how the show's canon events came to be.

"We look at all of our characters at the start of each season but we don't really do character tracking, it sort of comes naturally to us." Jackson explained, "Liking each other's scripts and saying 'I really love that idiot, let's do more with them. I was a comic book geek growing up and that's what caused me to think like that, it just seemed natural."

Venture Bros Series Finale Deal

The Venture Bros series can be picked up on Apple iTunes for a little under $10 USD. This includes all eighty-one episodes and the five specials that made up the lives of the Venture Family. While not including the recent movie, it gives fans quite a bit of content to get up to speed on the lives of Rusty, Hank, Dean, and Brock.

For fans who have been waiting to witness Radiant Is The Blood Of The Baboon Heart, the movie is available to purchase digitally and on Blu-Ray, though Adult Swim fans won't have to wait long for it to arrive on Cartoon Network. The Venture Bros' series finale will air on Adult Swin on Friday, September 1st.

Are you sad to say goodbye to Team Venture? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Adult Swim.